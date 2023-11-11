When Can We Expect A Profit From Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS)?

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and production of mineral properties in Australia. The AU$70m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$11m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Poseidon Nickel will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Poseidon Nickel

Poseidon Nickel is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$21m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 120% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Poseidon Nickel's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Poseidon Nickel has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Poseidon Nickel, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Poseidon Nickel's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Poseidon Nickel's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Poseidon Nickel's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.