When Can We Expect A Profit From Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Raiz Invest Limited's (ASX:RZI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$39m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$6.9m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Raiz Invest's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Capital Markets analysts is that Raiz Invest is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$1.2m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Raiz Invest given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Raiz Invest has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

