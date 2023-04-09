When Can We Expect A Profit From RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at RumbleON, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMBL) future prospects. RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. The US$116m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$262m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on RumbleON's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for RumbleON

According to the 5 industry analysts covering RumbleON, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for RumbleON given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. RumbleON currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of RumbleON which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at RumbleON, take a look at RumbleON's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should look at:

Story continues

Valuation: What is RumbleON worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RumbleON is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on RumbleON’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here