When Can We Expect A Profit From Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Smartsheet Inc.'s (NYSE:SMAR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Smartsheet Inc. provides enterprise platform to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work for teams and organizations. The US$5.2b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$105m on 31 January 2024 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Smartsheet's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 21 industry analysts covering Smartsheet, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2026, before turning a profit of US$24m in 2027. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2027? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 50% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Smartsheet's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Smartsheet has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

