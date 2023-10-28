When Can We Expect A Profit From Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Taboola.com Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:TBLA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$73m, the US$1.2b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Taboola.com's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Taboola.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Taboola.com given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Taboola.com to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Taboola.com's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Taboola.com worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Taboola.com is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Taboola.com’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

