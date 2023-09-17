When Can We Expect A Profit From VHM Limited (ASX:VHM)?

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. VHM Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$9.1m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which VHM will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that VHM is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$54m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 123%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving VHM's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. VHM currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

