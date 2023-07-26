When Can We Expect A Profit From Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA)?

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. The AU$112m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$12m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$201k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Viva Leisure will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Viva Leisure, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$7.1m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 78% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Viva Leisure's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Viva Leisure to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Viva Leisure's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further examine:

