When Can We Expect A Profit From Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Youdao, Inc.'s (NYSE:DAO) future prospects. Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. With the latest financial year loss of CN¥721m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥594m, the US$429m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Youdao's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Youdao is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CN¥100m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Youdao given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Youdao is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

