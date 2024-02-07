When Can We Expect A Profit From Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)?

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. The US$447m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CN¥1.6b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥920m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Zhihu's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Zhihu is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Interactive Media and Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of CN¥105m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Zhihu given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Zhihu has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

