U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.63
    -24.91 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,758.67
    -132.68 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,592.25
    -159.77 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.69
    -33.18 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.49
    -1.11 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,596.74
    -1,784.59 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.35
    -21.33 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.47
    -168.09 (-2.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Expecting 6.9% CAGR, Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size & Share to Touch USD 423.1 Million Mark by 2026 | Industry Trends, Data & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·10 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[216+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Nutritional Supplements Market size & share revenue is expected to make approximately USD 423.1 Million in revenue by 2026, with a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), American Health, Inc., Amway Corporation, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Ayanda, DuPont, DSM, the Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc, Stepan Company, Pfizer Inc., Nestle S.A., Nature's Sunshine, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled “Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamin, Protein, Fatty Acids, Botanical, Minerals, and Others), Form (Capsule, Powder, Tablet, Liquid, and Others), by Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Sports Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global and Regional Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nutritional Supplements Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 283.5 Million and is estimated to surpass a worth of around USD 423.1 Million by the end of 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What are Nutritional Supplements? How big is the Nutritional Supplements Market?

Nutritional Supplements Market Overview:

Nutritional supplements are chemicals that supply enough amounts of critical nutrients for human bodies to function properly. It is rich in vitamins, herbs, proteins meal supplements, food science, and other nutritionally beneficial goods. They are consumed to promote better health and energy, as well as to support the immune system and reduce the risk of sickness. The human body requires a specific quantity of fuel to carry out daily activities, and the fuel we consume comes from our food. This is true not only for the activities we engage in or the exercise we engage in but also for what occurs at the cellular level within our bodies.

Our diets are frequently insufficient to meet our bodies' nutritional requirements. Individuals may benefit from dietary supplements in these situations. Nutritional supplements are foods that are added to a regular diet to help meet a person's nutritional needs. These requirements are determined by factors such as age, gender, level of physical activity, and so on. Supplementation can be done in a variety of methods to give the necessary macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), fibres, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients because these elements fluctuate from person to person.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Nutritional Supplements Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nutritional-supplements-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 216+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Growth Dynamics

  • Growing consumer awareness of personal health and wellbeing is expected to drive demand for nutritional supplements

Humans use nutritional supplements largely to address nutritional deficits. So over the forecast timeframe, rising consumer awareness of personal health and wellbeing is likely to drive demand for nutritional supplements such as minerals, vitamins, protein, amino acids and omega fatty acids. Over the forecast years, rising awareness about gut health as a result of the rising pervasiveness of inflammatory bowel disease, indigestion, acid reflux, and indigestion around the world is expected to drive demand for fibres and speciality carbohydrates from the gastrointestinal health application segment. Consumer awareness of healthy living and diet, urbanization and changing lifestyles, disease prevention, weight management awareness between several young professionals, advancement in the general merchandise and pharmaceutical companies, advancement in the product range, and industrialization of sales channels are some of the key factors driving the nutritional supplement industry.

Obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other related illnesses are predicted to rise in incidence among adults around the world, propelling the market forward. Over the projection period, rising recognition of sports as a professional occupation is predicted to increase demand for nutritional supplements such as proteins, vitamins, and amino acids. The demand for nutritional supplements is likely to rise as people become more aware of the nutritional needs of children and newborns. Over the projected period, the growing working population and rising per capita income in developing nations are likely to increase consumer expenditure on baby feeding, driving the market.

For More Information about this Research Report, Do Inquiry Here - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/nutritional-supplements-market

Industry Major Market Players

Key players operative in the nutritional supplements market is;

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

  • American Health Inc.

  • Amway Corporation

  • Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

  • Ayanda

  • DuPont

  • DSM

  • The Nature's Bounty Co.

  • Herbalife International of America Inc

  • Stepan Company

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Nature's Sunshine

  • GlaxoSmithKline

Nutritional Supplements Market: COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in consumer health awareness. Furthermore, people seek nutritional supplements to boost their health. This, in turn, is boosting the global market. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, adopting a balanced diet to maintain a robust immune system is critical for quick recovery from a variety of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 infection. Despite the lack of proof that nutritional foods and dietary supplements can prevent or cure COVID-19 infection, healthy and nutritional diets are still important for immune system support.

As a COVID-19 prevention tool, there is a large increase in consumer demand for immunity-boosting supplements. Furthermore, according to an article published in Natural Products in April 2020, immunity-boosting supplements are selling quite well in the United Kingdom and other European countries. During this time, immune-boosting supplements are expected to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for sports nutrition products due to a growing preference for healthy active living as well as increased nutrition awareness among young athletes.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Nutritional Supplements market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Nutritional Supplements Market forward?

  • What are the Nutritional Supplements Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the Nutritional Supplements Market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Nutritional Supplements Market sample report and company profiles?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/nutritional-supplements-market

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • According to the research provided by our key respondents, the nutritional supplements market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of approximately 6.9% during 2021-2026.

  • The Nutritional Supplements market was estimated to be worth around USD 283.5 Million in 2020 and are likely to grow roughly USD 423.1 Million by 2026 based on primary research.

  • Asia-Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Nutritional supplements Market Growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 283.5 Million

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 423.1 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

6.9% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), American Health, Inc., Amway Corporation, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Ayanda, DuPont, DSM, the Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc, Stepan Company, Pfizer Inc., Nestle S.A., Nature's Sunshine, and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

Key Segment

By Ingredient, By Form, By Product Type, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Nutritional Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The nutritional supplements market is segmented based on ingredient, form, product type, distribution channel, and region.

As per ingredient (vitamin, protein, fatty acids, botanicals, minerals, and others), form (capsule, powder, tablet, liquid, and others), by product type (dietary supplements, sports supplements, nutritional supplements, and others), by distribution channel (hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy stores, online channels, and others). The implementation of new and advanced technologies, which has made them more multifunctional, has on condition that the industry with many worthwhile growth prospects in the coming years.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/nutritional-supplements-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

  • Asia-Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Nutritional supplements Market Growth

Due to rising demand in China, Japan, and India, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for nutritional supplements. Over the projected period, rising expenditure on health-enhancing products in the region due to rising per capita income and increased awareness is likely to fuel demand for dietary supplements. Low-cost raw resources, especially plant-based compounds, are readily available in the region. Furthermore, nations such as China, India, and the Philippines are becoming major outsourcing hubs for manufacturing and R&D. The expansion of nutritional supplements in the region is being fueled by rising disposable income, increased health awareness, and a growing willingness to spend more on nutrition.

Recent Development

Innovative nutritional supplement components are being brought to the market. Lonza will offer TWK10, a probiotic supplement for energy drink products, in September 2020.

Furthermore, producers are introducing new vegans and based on plant goods to meet the increasing demands based on plant ingredients like elderberry, Echinacea, and turmeric, among others. Oziva, a supplement company, launched a vegan omega-3 multivitamin in February 2021. Nature's Way will debut elderberry goods in November 2020, including Sleep + Immune Gummies.

Browse the full “Nutritional supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamin, Protein, Fatty Acids, Botanical, Minerals, and Others), Form (Capsule, Powder, Tablet, Liquid, and Others), by Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Sports Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global and Regional Market Size, Share Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nutritional-supplements-market

The global nutritional supplements market is segmented as follows:

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Ingredient Segment Analysis

  • Vitamin

  • Protein

  • Fatty Acids

  • Botanical

  • Minerals

  • Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Form Segment Analysis

  • Capsule

  • Powder

  • Tablet

  • Liquid

  • Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Sports Supplements

  • Nutritional supplements

  • Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

  • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

  • Pharmacy Stores

  • Online Channels

  • Others

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Share, Data & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Ingredient, by Form, by Product Type, and by Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Click Here To Get Free Sample Report of the Global Nutritional Supplements Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nutritional-supplements-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Liquid Nutritional Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-liquid-nutritional-supplements-market-by-product-medical-679

Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market

U.S. Herbal Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/us-herbal-supplements-market-by-type-garlic-johns-1257

Yeast Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/yeast-market

Prebiotics Ingredients Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

Fiber Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-supplements-market-by-type-powder-and-tablets-1169

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Recommended Stories

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Sees Rate Hike This Month as 'Appropriate'

    The Fed chair said that wages are rising at the fastest pace in many years and that price increases are spreading to a broader range of goods and services.

  • When the Promise of a Quarter-Point Rate Hike Is Good News

    The war in Eastern Europe has led to a meaningful shift in the market’s perception of what the Federal Open Market Committee will do when it meets in two weeks. Fed fund futures are still pricing in a greater than 80% chance of a rate hike. But the odds of a 50-basis-point boost to the central bank’s benchmark interest rate are now near zero after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, said he was inclined to propose and support a 25-basis-point move. Meanwhile, the civilian death toll in Ukraine surpassed 2,000, and Russian forces continue to threaten major cities, including Kyiv. Financial markets remain volatile, with U.S. equity indexes surging more than 2%, even as crude oil prices continue to climb. Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to discuss recent price action in the context of his short- and medium-term strategy. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/36WMVUq

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

    Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. U.S. crude hit $116.57, its peak since 2008, before retreating to $109.66.

  • Why Did NuCana Stop Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial?

    NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) will discontinue its NuTide:121 study following a pre-planned futility analysis by the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The NuTide:121 Phase 3 trial assessed Acelarin plus Cisplatin in patients with previously untreated advanced biliary tract cancer. Although a higher objective response rate was observed in the Acelarin plus cisplatin arm, this did not translate into an overall survival benefit. The IDMC concluded that Acelarin plus cisplatin was un

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Is Intellia a Good Gene-Editing Stock to Buy Now?

    The race to develop a new gene therapy with CRISPR took some interesting turns recently. On the same day that Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) dazzled the medical community with clinical trial results for its lead candidate, the fight for intellectual property rights related to all its candidates took a sharp turn for the worse. Do solid clinical trial results make Intellia a good stock to buy now?

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Why Dynavax Stock Dipped on Tuesday

    Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) couldn't escape the claws of the bear on Tuesday. The biotech stock closed 0.4% lower on the day, despite encouraging quarterly results published this morning. For its fourth quarter of 2021, Dynavax took in total revenue of just over $195 million, nearly 10 times the $19.6 million in the same quarter the previous year.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]