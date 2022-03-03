Expecting 6.9% CAGR, Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size & Share to Touch USD 423.1 Million Mark by 2026 | Industry Trends, Data & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[216+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Nutritional Supplements Market size & share revenue is expected to make approximately USD 423.1 Million in revenue by 2026, with a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), American Health, Inc., Amway Corporation, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Ayanda, DuPont, DSM, the Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc, Stepan Company, Pfizer Inc., Nestle S.A., Nature's Sunshine, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled "Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamin, Protein, Fatty Acids, Botanical, Minerals, and Others), Form (Capsule, Powder, Tablet, Liquid, and Others), by Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Sports Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global and Regional Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nutritional Supplements Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 283.5 Million and is estimated to surpass a worth of around USD 423.1 Million by the end of 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

What are Nutritional Supplements? How big is the Nutritional Supplements Market?

Nutritional Supplements Market Overview:

Nutritional supplements are chemicals that supply enough amounts of critical nutrients for human bodies to function properly. It is rich in vitamins, herbs, proteins meal supplements, food science, and other nutritionally beneficial goods. They are consumed to promote better health and energy, as well as to support the immune system and reduce the risk of sickness. The human body requires a specific quantity of fuel to carry out daily activities, and the fuel we consume comes from our food. This is true not only for the activities we engage in or the exercise we engage in but also for what occurs at the cellular level within our bodies.

Story continues

Our diets are frequently insufficient to meet our bodies' nutritional requirements. Individuals may benefit from dietary supplements in these situations. Nutritional supplements are foods that are added to a regular diet to help meet a person's nutritional needs. These requirements are determined by factors such as age, gender, level of physical activity, and so on. Supplementation can be done in a variety of methods to give the necessary macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), fibres, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients because these elements fluctuate from person to person.

Market Growth Dynamics

Growing consumer awareness of personal health and wellbeing is expected to drive demand for nutritional supplements

Humans use nutritional supplements largely to address nutritional deficits. So over the forecast timeframe, rising consumer awareness of personal health and wellbeing is likely to drive demand for nutritional supplements such as minerals, vitamins, protein, amino acids and omega fatty acids. Over the forecast years, rising awareness about gut health as a result of the rising pervasiveness of inflammatory bowel disease, indigestion, acid reflux, and indigestion around the world is expected to drive demand for fibres and speciality carbohydrates from the gastrointestinal health application segment. Consumer awareness of healthy living and diet, urbanization and changing lifestyles, disease prevention, weight management awareness between several young professionals, advancement in the general merchandise and pharmaceutical companies, advancement in the product range, and industrialization of sales channels are some of the key factors driving the nutritional supplement industry.

Obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other related illnesses are predicted to rise in incidence among adults around the world, propelling the market forward. Over the projection period, rising recognition of sports as a professional occupation is predicted to increase demand for nutritional supplements such as proteins, vitamins, and amino acids. The demand for nutritional supplements is likely to rise as people become more aware of the nutritional needs of children and newborns. Over the projected period, the growing working population and rising per capita income in developing nations are likely to increase consumer expenditure on baby feeding, driving the market.

Industry Major Market Players

Key players operative in the nutritional supplements market is;

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

American Health Inc.

Amway Corporation

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

DuPont

DSM

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America Inc

Stepan Company

Pfizer Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nature's Sunshine

GlaxoSmithKline

Nutritional Supplements Market: COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in consumer health awareness. Furthermore, people seek nutritional supplements to boost their health. This, in turn, is boosting the global market. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, adopting a balanced diet to maintain a robust immune system is critical for quick recovery from a variety of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 infection. Despite the lack of proof that nutritional foods and dietary supplements can prevent or cure COVID-19 infection, healthy and nutritional diets are still important for immune system support.

As a COVID-19 prevention tool, there is a large increase in consumer demand for immunity-boosting supplements. Furthermore, according to an article published in Natural Products in April 2020, immunity-boosting supplements are selling quite well in the United Kingdom and other European countries. During this time, immune-boosting supplements are expected to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for sports nutrition products due to a growing preference for healthy active living as well as increased nutrition awareness among young athletes.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Nutritional Supplements market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Nutritional Supplements Market forward?

What are the Nutritional Supplements Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Nutritional Supplements Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Nutritional Supplements Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

According to the research provided by our key respondents, the nutritional supplements market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of approximately 6.9% during 2021-2026.

The Nutritional Supplements market was estimated to be worth around USD 283.5 Million in 2020 and are likely to grow roughly USD 423.1 Million by 2026 based on primary research.

Asia-Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Nutritional supplements Market Growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 283.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 423.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), American Health, Inc., Amway Corporation, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Ayanda, DuPont, DSM, the Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc, Stepan Company, Pfizer Inc., Nestle S.A., Nature's Sunshine, and GlaxoSmithKline, among others. Key Segment By Ingredient, By Form, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Nutritional Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The nutritional supplements market is segmented based on ingredient, form, product type, distribution channel, and region.

As per ingredient (vitamin, protein, fatty acids, botanicals, minerals, and others), form (capsule, powder, tablet, liquid, and others), by product type (dietary supplements, sports supplements, nutritional supplements, and others), by distribution channel (hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy stores, online channels, and others). The implementation of new and advanced technologies, which has made them more multifunctional, has on condition that the industry with many worthwhile growth prospects in the coming years.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Nutritional supplements Market Growth

Due to rising demand in China, Japan, and India, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for nutritional supplements. Over the projected period, rising expenditure on health-enhancing products in the region due to rising per capita income and increased awareness is likely to fuel demand for dietary supplements. Low-cost raw resources, especially plant-based compounds, are readily available in the region. Furthermore, nations such as China, India, and the Philippines are becoming major outsourcing hubs for manufacturing and R&D. The expansion of nutritional supplements in the region is being fueled by rising disposable income, increased health awareness, and a growing willingness to spend more on nutrition.

Recent Development

Innovative nutritional supplement components are being brought to the market. Lonza will offer TWK10, a probiotic supplement for energy drink products, in September 2020.

Furthermore, producers are introducing new vegans and based on plant goods to meet the increasing demands based on plant ingredients like elderberry, Echinacea, and turmeric, among others. Oziva, a supplement company, launched a vegan omega-3 multivitamin in February 2021. Nature's Way will debut elderberry goods in November 2020, including Sleep + Immune Gummies.

Browse the full “Nutritional supplements Market by Ingredient (Vitamin, Protein, Fatty Acids, Botanical, Minerals, and Others), Form (Capsule, Powder, Tablet, Liquid, and Others), by Product Type (Dietary Supplements, Sports Supplements, Nutritional Supplements, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global and Regional Market Size, Share Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nutritional-supplements-market

The global nutritional supplements market is segmented as follows:

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Ingredient Segment Analysis

Vitamin

Protein

Fatty Acids

Botanical

Minerals

Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Form Segment Analysis

Capsule

Powder

Tablet

Liquid

Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Dietary Supplements

Sports Supplements

Nutritional supplements

Others

Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share, Data & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Ingredient, by Form, by Product Type, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

