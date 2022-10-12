U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,585.59
    -3.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,264.24
    +25.05 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,419.30
    -6.89 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.85
    -4.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.39
    -1.96 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    -7.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.51 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9350
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1076
    +0.0100 (+0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8850
    +1.0860 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,088.15
    -34.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.83
    +0.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Expedia Group 2021 Global Impact Report: A Message From...

Expedia Group
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / OUR VICE CHAIRMAN & CEO - PETER KERN

Q: Employees and travelers have continued to adjust to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has Expedia Group navigated this new global landscape and what are you most proud of?

I'm proud of our nearly 14,000 Expedians who supported our travelers, partners, and destinations, all while dealing with personal and professional responsibilities and the stress of the pandemic. Our mission for travel to serve as a force for good was truly put to the test, but our employees fully embraced it as a rallying cry throughout.

The pandemic impacted how we work, how we socialize, and of course, how we travel. In 2021, as the world started to reopen, the travel industry, much like all of us, began to navigate a new version of normal, and Expedia Group was ready to rebound. After all, we bring people together; that's what gets us up in the morning and keeps us going.

Q: How is Expedia Group helping advance a more sustainable travel industry?

Our collective industry must recognize that we impact the environment with every travel experience we sell. At the same time, travel is one of the biggest economic drivers for many communities throughout the world; we must ensure the future of travel for generations to come.

As travelers are increasingly shopping their values, they are turning to our platform for inspiration and guidance, and we will be ready to meet this desire for greener, more responsible choices. We're committed to working together with our partners and peers to ensure the industry can fulfill the scientific imperative of Net Zero by 2050. This commitment encompasses our initiatives with the UNWTO and the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge, among others, to accelerate sustainability in the travel industry. And we've already started at home with our LEED Gold Certified Seattle headquarters and the purchase of renewable electricity to power our offices worldwide.

Q: How is Expedia Group ensuring a more inclusive travel experience for all travelers?

Our travelers are diverse, with an array of interests and needs. As we work to unlock the full potential of travel, we're focused on creating personalized experiences that exceed each traveler's unique expectations. Our teams across Expedia Group are doing everything we can to make travel more equitable and accessible for everyone regardless of their identity. With our scale and reach, no one is more equipped to tackle this than we are.

Whether it's our Expedia Brands spotlighting LGBTQIA+- welcoming hotels or Expedia Group lobbying for inclusive passport designations, we're weaving inclusion in from the beginning. Starting with more inclusive search filters and booking experiences - no matter how travelers identify, where they want to go, or what they want to do when they get there - we're leveraging our platform to empower travelers to build experiences that are as diverse as they are.

Q: What's next for Expedia Group?

One thing became apparent over the past two years - the people who power the travel industry are incredibly courageous, strong, and resilient. The distancing that COVID-19 required of us only emphasized how important it is for us to get it right, and ensure travel is responsible, inclusive, and accessible to all. We're also seeing travel trends shift, and travelers seeking experiences that offer more than just relaxation or exploration. We're continuing to find ways to build traveler experiences that align to these needs, enhancing the visibility travelers have into their environmental and community impact. As travel comes back, Expedia Group is ready to lead the way to a stronger and more responsible future. This is how we will succeed as a company and an industry.

OUR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL SOCIAL IMPACT & SUSTAINABILITY - ADITI MOHAPATRA

Friends,

This past year has been one of global rebuilding. At Expedia Group, we've spent this time thinking about who we are and what kind of company we want to be, the state of the world and what role we play. As Expedia Group's first Vice President of Global Social Impact & Sustainability, I'm impressed with our work to date and eager to build on it, to ensure Expedia Group tackles what lies ahead. In creating this role, Expedia Group is making a commitment to shaping a more inclusive, equitable, safe, and sustainable travel industry for generations to come.

Expedia Group has long been committed to making travel more responsible and accessible for all travelers. We're extending this tradition by leveraging the tools at our disposal - our platform, data, expertise, business, and community partnerships - to create outcomes that showcase our mission of travel as a force for good. More than that, we're using our unique position to bring others along with us, working closely with our partners and communities around the globe to advance traveler equity and integrate sustainable operations into our business models and offerings.

Travelers want trips with purpose from brands with integrity, which is why we're building strategic partnerships that allow people to make choices that fit with their values and needs. As an example, eco- conscious travelers using our platform will soon be able to book trips with comparatively lower emissions and enhanced sustainability. And we're just as focused on addressing traveler equity - delivering better information and working with hotels and partners that embed inclusivity into their offerings so, together, we can break down barriers.

We've built a strong foundation and now we're ready to take it to the next level with the launch of our new global impact strategy. Our new direction will focus on three main priorities: economic advancement, barriers to access, and sustainable travel solutions. We believe Expedia Group is well-positioned to address the multi- faceted challenges facing the travel industry and deliver long-lasting impact for our stakeholders.

One of our company's core values - Go Get What's Next - is particularly inspiring to me. It's all about seeing the potential of where our industry could go and taking every opportunity to drive travel toward a better, more sustainable and responsible future. I'm excited to have joined Expedia Group at a pivotal moment and am ready to bring our new direction to life as we move into this next ambitious chapter.

View the full Expedia Group 2021 Global Impact Report.

Expedia Group, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Expedia Group, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Expedia Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Expedia Group
Website: https://www.expediagroup.com/media/default.aspx
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Expedia Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720125/Expedia-Group-2021-Global-Impact-Report-A-Message-From

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Stocks Were Beating the Market on Wednesday

    UBS Group analyst Robin Farley released a bullish note on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) earlier Wednesday that also lifted other leading travel stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL). As of 11:36 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line were up 7%, with Carnival up 4.7% and Royal Caribbean up 5.2%.

  • Cruise Stocks Don’t Lead to Buried Treasure

    Regulators are allowing more ships in the water, capacity is up, and mask and vaccine restrictions are lifting. So why are investors bailing?

  • Economic worries loom over U.S. airline earnings

    U.S. carriers including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are enjoying the strongest consumer demand in three years, but analysts and investors question how soon the good times might end as the growing risk of economic recession sparks worries about travel spending. As earnings season starts on Thursday, investors are looking to find out how carriers plan to offset higher costs and protect profit once consumer demand softens. American Airlines on Tuesday forecast stronger profit in the third quarter as it expects higher ticket prices to offset a run-up in operating costs.

  • Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)

    Buying a ticket to one of the four Disney World theme parks gets you in the door, but it's not the end of what most people will spend.

  • Short-term rentals ‘gobbled up’ homes, worsening housing supply, Philly Fed president says. But Airbnb pushes back, saying it’s too easy an explanation.

    Short-term rentals are partly to blame for the shortage of homes on the market, a Federal Reserve president said. In a blog post about the soaring cost of housing in New Jersey, Patrick Harker, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, said that housing supply in the U.S. was constrained due to a rise in people buying homes to turn into vacation rentals. “Short-term rentals have gobbled up a significant portion of the housing supply, particularly at the Shore, for instance,” Harker stated.

  • Is a Trip to Disney World Too Expensive and Too Complicated These Days?

    The queue-trimming Genie+ platform is shifting to variable pricing. Guests will probably continue to pay up -- for now.

  • Analyst Report: Carnival Corporation & plc

    Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 91 ships in its fleet as of October 2022, with eight of its nine brands set to be fully redeployed by the end of 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

  • Why Travel Stocks Tanked Today

    Travel stocks had a terrible time on Tuesday, continuing Monday's rough start to the week. Investors are wobbling between bearishness and bullishness about the economy, and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report didn't help matters. Shares of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) fell as much as 4.9% in early trading, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) slumped 10.5%, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) dropped 6.7%, and Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) plunged 14.9%.

  • Travel stocks: American Airlines, Airbnb, Expedia give back gains

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how travel stocks are performing in intraday trading.

  • 12 Best Hotel Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best hotel stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the hotel industry, and go directly to the 5 Best Hotel Stocks To Buy Now. The hotel industry is a branch of the hospitality sector that focuses on offering lodging services to clients. According […]

  • Google Expands Its Things to Do Feature Deeper Into Maps

    Online Travel This Week The typical Google Maps use case doesn’t entail people planning their entire vacations in the app, but they can selectively find flight information, compare hotel prices and — Google announced Tuesday — mix and match prices of attractions tickets. No, Google Maps isn’t a superapp yet but it’s edging in that […]

  • Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

    The airline is making a $60 million investment in Joby Aviation as part of a "mutually exclusive" partnership in an air-taxi service.

  • United Airlines debuts SFO nonstop to popular European destination

    United Airlines said Wednesday that it will debut daily nonstop service from San Francisco International Airport to Rome. United (Nasdaq: UAL) was eager to discuss why it chose San Francisco for the new seasonal service, which starts May 25, 2023 and is scheduled to run through Sept. 27. “San Francisco to Rome is actually the largest market without nonstop service when we look at San Francisco to Europe,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances for United.

  • United Airlines Gives Passengers a Luxury Treat, Even in Coach

    Business class is a different story and, airlines like Cathay Pacific or Etihad Airlines often boast onboard menus created by Michelin-starred chefs and prepared using fresh, seasonal ingredients from the airline's country. Since founder Christina Tosi launched Milk Bar out of New York in 2008, the dessert chain known for both Cereal Milk and cake truffles took off and expanded to more 12 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Seth Rogan and Dakota Fanning have all been photographed coming out of the flagship East Village shop.

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) adds US$870m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 66%

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( NYSE:RCL ) share price has...

  • Royal Caribbean Has Great News for Passengers

    When Freedom of the Seas sailed out of Miami on July 3, 2021, it was a celebration. It was a festive occasion marked by a number of the company's ships gathering around the cruise line's CocoCay private island. Most of those ships only had crew members onboard, but for the 800 or so people on Freedom of the Seas, it was a return to being able to take a cruise vacation.

  • 5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises

    Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, MSC, and Virgin Voyages don't always make it easy, but you can take a cruise by yourself.

  • The original space tourist hopes to go to the Moon with SpaceX

    SpaceX's next would-be lunar travelers are Dennis Tito, the first space tourist, and his wife Akiko.

  • American Airlines Gains After Lifting Quarterly Sales Expectation

    (Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. climbed after saying it expected to post third-quarter sales above prior guidance, the latest positive sign for the industry after a number of US carriers credited the surprise strength of post-Labor Day leisure travel and an ongoing recovery in business trips.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers

  • Lufthansa bans ‘dangerous’ AirTags used to track lost luggage

    The Bluetooth tags have become increasingly popular with travellers to protect against lost luggage