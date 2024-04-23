Expedia Group (EXPE) Declined 9.3% Giving Back its Gains

Patient Capital Management, a value investing firm, released its “Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter the strategy returned 11.8% net of fees compared to the S&P 500’s 10.6% return. The outperformance of the portfolio can be attributed to selection and allocation effects, which are partially counteracted by interaction effects, according to a three-factor performance attribution model. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy featured stocks like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an online travel company. On April 22, 2024, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock closed at $131.59 per share. One-month return of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was -4.17%, and its shares gained 39.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $17.934 billion.

Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) experienced a digestion period in the first quarter, declining 9.3% and giving back some of its gains from its very strong fourth quarter. The company entered 2024 with a clean slate having successfully completed their tech transition, rolled out their unified loyalty program, and began to reinvest advertising dollars. With the initiation of a $5B buyback program in November (26% of shares outstanding), the company continues to focus on returning cash to shareholders, buying back 11% of shares over the last year. As the company continues to execute, we believe the market will eventually give them credit for their improved fundamentals."

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was held by 65 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 52 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

