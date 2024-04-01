Expedia Group (EXPE) Rose as the Travel Bookings Improved

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The most significant news of the last quarter was the sudden reversal of the interest rate increase that took place during the summer. This was due to a few factors, including slightly improved inflation, the Federal Reserve's dovish comments, and some technical issues with the issuance of Treasury bonds. As a result, the benchmark 10-year yield fell by more than 100 basis points, which is one of the steepest drops in history. Most broad-market indices advanced by double digits in the quarter with the Russell Midcap Value Index gaining 12%. The best-performing sectors were financials, real estate, and consumer discretionary, while energy, consumer staples, and healthcare lagged. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund featured stocks like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an online travel company. On March 28, 2024, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock closed at $137.75 per share. One-month return of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was 0.68%, and its shares gained 43.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $18.774 billion.

Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Expedia Group is an online travel agency with brands including Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Vrbo, Hotels.com, Hotwire and Orbitz. Travel bookings improved in the quarter and the company’s initial outlook for 2024 called for accelerating revenue and earnings growth."

Story continues

25 Cheapest Countries to Fly to From the USA in 2024

A family boarding an airplane with their suitcases, symbolic of the company's reach into the global travel industry.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was held by 65 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 52 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in another article and shared Artisan Partners' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.