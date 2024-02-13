The Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$134 in the week since the company reported its annual result. Revenues of US$13b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$5.31, missing estimates by 3.9%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Expedia Group's 33 analysts is for revenues of US$14.0b in 2024. This would reflect a decent 9.2% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 58% to US$9.26. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.30 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$161. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Expedia Group analyst has a price target of US$200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$129. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Expedia Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.8% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 9.8% per year. Expedia Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

