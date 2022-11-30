U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +19.60 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.96 (+4.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0410
    +0.0075 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0720
    -0.5620 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,090.10
    +615.91 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Expedia Group Welcomes New VP of Disability Inclusion

Expedia Group
·1 min read
Expedia Group

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Expedia Group

Disability inclusion and equality is much more than hiring people with disabilities. It should also focus on ensuring employees with disabilities have equal opportunity to succeed and advance, and travelers have accessible options to explore the world.

As we continue to amplify disability inclusion at Expedia Group, I'd like to welcome Kathy Martinez, Expedia Group's new VP of Global Disability Inclusion. Kathy is an internationally recognized disability inclusion thought leader and will weave awareness and accessibility into all aspects of Expedia Group. I am looking forward to working with Kathy to improve our processes and identify disability inclusion and accessibility opportunities, while removing bias.

Learn more about Kathy, why she decided to join Expedia Group, and her vision for the future.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Expedia Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Expedia Group
Website: https://www.expediagroup.com/media/default.aspx
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Expedia Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729576/Expedia-Group-Welcomes-New-VP-of-Disability-Inclusion

