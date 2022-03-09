U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Expedia Recognizes RateGain as a Preferred Connectivity Partner

·3 min read

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced its Preferred Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group.

The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers – including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors – for maintaining high-quality connections and helping connected lodging properties grow their business on Expedia Group websites and better serve travelers.

As part of the partnership, RateGain will work with Expedia Group's leadership team, to provide feedback and help shape future products and technology solutions. The partnership will allow RateGain to receive early access to new Expedia Group tools and features that it can pilot and integrate into its software, to help the industry and its customers make faster decisions and unlock more revenue.

Commenting on the achievement, Chinmai Sharma, President - Americas at RateGain, said, "RateGain and Expedia have had a long standing and deep partnership spanning more than a decade across different brands and product lines. We share their passion to provide travelers a seamless and real-time experience of planning, searching, and booking travel because where you book matters! We are delighted to have been recognized as a Preferred connectivity partner and look forward to working with Expedia's connectivity and leadership team to solve the industry's challenges of tomorrow."

The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program is in its second year in 2022, and Preferred status is awarded annually to an exclusive group of top-performing lodging connectivity software providers who offer excellent quality software connections and advanced tools and capabilities. To be eligible for Preferred status, Expedia Group connectivity providers are rated on several technical and business criteria. RateGain earned Preferred status for its commitment to:

  • Improving traveler experiences on Expedia Group websites

  • Enabling a wide range of tools and capabilities integrated with the Expedia Group travel platform

  • Providing a quality connection with a reliable user experience

  • Ensuring a streamlined onboarding experience and high-quality support for properties

  • Empowering business growth for our clients on Expedia Group websites

"RateGain plays a crucial role in the travel ecosystem by building innovative solutions that empower global lodging properties to grow their businesses and deliver amazing experiences to guests," said Lisa Chen, Vice President, Global Lodging Connectivity & Solutions. "We are excited and energized to deepen our relationship with RateGain in 2022 as a key stakeholder in our collective mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere."

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group's platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-recognizes-rategain-as-a-preferred-connectivity-partner-301498697.html

SOURCE RateGain

