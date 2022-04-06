U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    -41.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,322.00
    -228.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,603.50
    -224.50 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.40
    -14.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.17
    +1.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6200
    +0.0640 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    23.02
    +4.45 (+23.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7300
    +0.1400 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,908.67
    -2,026.44 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.38
    -51.27 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.59
    -39.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Expedia releases a summer travel cheat sheet, revealing cheapest times to fly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXPE
    Watchlist

SEATTLE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Spring Break has yet to wrap for some states, many U.S. travelers are already planning their summer vacations. According to Expedia® data, searches for summer getaways have steadily increased over the last month, with many top destinations seeing double-digit increases week-over-week in March. Destinations seeing a recent spike in interest for June to August travel include Singapore (+60%), Houston (+55%), Bali (+35%) and Washington, D.C. (+35%), indicating travelers are researching getaways both near and far.

Travelers are ready to explore near and far this summer
Travelers are ready to explore near and far this summer

With summer vacation FOMO taking hold, Expedia offers a look at the season's trending destinations and tips for helping travelers get more out of their summer trips, including how to score the season's cheapest fares.

"People are ready to make their summer vacations happen no matter what," said Christie Hudson, senior public relations manager for Expedia. "With many travel restrictions easing over the past month, travelers have been inspired to dust off their bucket lists and get a jumpstart on planning. Prices are already reflecting that pent-up demand, so timing is going to be key for getting the best deal."

Summer hotspots
These are some of the trending destinations travelers are eyeing for summer getaways, based on recent spikes in flight searches1:

  • Beach bliss: Bali (+35%), Maldives (+25%), Santorini (+20%), Los Angeles (+20%), Bar Harbor (+20%)

  • U.S. city breaks: Chicago (+40%), Houston (+55%), Washington, D.C. (+35%), Austin (+30%), New York City (+30%)

  • Adventures abroad: Singapore (+60%), Stockholm (+35%), Ontario (+35%), Berlin (+30%), Dubai (+20%)

National and state parks and other outdoor destinations are expected to remain popular this summer as top road-trip destinations, including Mount Rushmore, Banff and Yellowstone National Park.

Best times to travel this summer2

  • August is the cheapest month to fly, with average ticket prices (ATPs) nearly 10% lower compared to July and 5% cheaper than June.

  • The most expensive day to fly is July 1st, the Friday prior to the July 4th holiday, when average ticket prices are 25% higher than average for summer months.

  • Between June and August, the highest ATPs are generally found on Fridays and the cheapest tend to occur on Tuesdays.

Where to fly under $350 roundtrip2
These are a few of the cities where average ticket prices are below $350 for the summer months:

  1. Fort Lauderdale

  2. Toronto

  3. Tampa

  4. San Antonio

  5. Houston

  6. Austin

  7. Providence

  8. Myrtle Beach

  9. Kelowna

  10. Nashville

  11. New Orleans

  12. Charleston

Expert tips for booking this summer's getaway

  1. Book early and book smart: As with demand, prices will likely increase as the months go by, making last-minute deals harder to find. Travelers should lock in plans early by using "free cancellation" filters on Expedia and choosing flights with waived change fees. While it may be tempting to save a few dollars by choosing restrictive basic economy or saver fares, selecting flexible options will not only save travelers money in the long run but also ensure peace of mind as plans can change.

  2. Be flexible with dates: When viable, travelers should remain flexible with their travel dates. For instance, choosing a weekday over a weekend or avoiding traveling over the holidays can yield savings. Use fare calendars and create price alerts to track pricing and snag a deal.

  3. Bundle to save: More likely than not, travelers will need airfare, hotel and sometimes a rental car for a single trip. Booking them together – also known as bundling – on Expedia can save travelers hundreds of dollars.

  4. Get more with membership: The easiest way to save is by signing up for a free Expedia Rewards account, unlocking access to member pricing of 10% off or more on thousands of hotels. Additionally, members collect points to save on future travel and earn exclusive perks and benefits at top-rated properties around the world.

1Summer hotspots are destinations that saw spikes in flight searches during March for travel between June 1August 31, 2022. Search growth compares the first week of March to the last week of March.
2Best time to travel and where to go under $350 roundtrip based on average ticket prices booked through March 28, 2022 for travel between June 1August 31, 2022. List is arranged by price, lowest to highest, ranging from $275$345.

About Expedia:
Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences backed by incredible technology, enables us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences, that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Notes to Editor:
Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

Use the Expedia app to save 10% or more off select hotels
Use the Expedia app to save 10% or more off select hotels
Book flexible rates to get the most out of your summer escape
Book flexible rates to get the most out of your summer escape
Expedia.com Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Expedia, Inc.; US Airways)
Expedia.com Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Expedia, Inc.; US Airways)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-releases-a-summer-travel-cheat-sheet-revealing-cheapest-times-to-fly-301518785.html

SOURCE Expedia.com

Recommended Stories

  • Here's the Cheapest Ticket in Space Tourism

    The "New Space Race" offers staggering potential for investors. SpaceX's Elon Musk, Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, and Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson offer experiences that vary sharply in duration and altitude. The South by Southwest conference in Austin, Tex., for the first time featured an entire track devoted to space technology, including "Democratizing Access to Commercial Space Travel."

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks All Just Jumped

    Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) all raced out of the gate on Tuesday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.7%, Norwegian Cruise is gaining 5.5%, and Carnival is leading the pack higher with an 8.6% gain.

  • Why Spirit Airlines Soared Today While JetBlue Sank

    As often happens in takeover offers, the stock price of the offering party fell while that of the potential acquired asset rose sharply. JetBlue's stock tumbled by just over 7% on the day, while Spirit's zoomed 22% higher. In its unsolicited bid for Spirit, JetBlue is offering $33 per share in an all-cash transaction, putting the total value of the deal at $3.6 billion.

  • JetBlue's Spirit bid takes Wall Street by surprise, analysts question deal merits

    Though both carriers have a fleet dominated by Airbus SE, any potential cost savings from the deal will be diluted as JetBlue would need to bump up the pay of Spirit pilots, who are on a lower band, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth wrote in a note. JetBlue said on Tuesday it made an unsolicited $3.6 billion bid for Spirit, at $33 per share, potentially derailing a $2.7 billion merger plan between Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Shares of Spirit fell 2.5% to $26.28 premarket, well below the offer, suggesting investors were skeptical of the deal going through.

  • Royal Caribbean Brings Back the Self-Serve Buffet

    It's a cruise line staple that went away due to the pandemic, because well, it seemed a little gross, but the cruise line has brought it back (with some changes).

  • EasyJet and British Airways cancel dozens more flights as travel chaos continues

    Airlines have cancelled dozens more flights as they continue to struggle with Covid staff absences.

  • Downtown D.C. hotel sells for $61 million

    The Madison Washington, D.C. hotel in downtown D.C. has sold, again, for less than it did last time, and the time before that. An affiliate of Fort Worth, Texas-based Crescent Real Estate LLC acquired the 356-room hotel at 1177 15th St. NW on Friday for $61.2 million from an affiliate of AllianceBernstein, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The hotel has flipped a handful of times since Loews Corp. stepped in to acquire the property from Jamestown Properties in 2013 for an undisclosed price.

  • Disney World's New Roller Coaster Is Bigger Than You Think

    Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has a May 27 opening date, but that's just the beginning.

  • JetBlue makes offer to buy Spirit Airlines

    JetBlue Airways made a bid to buy Spirit Airlines, which could blow up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines.

  • Carnival Corp. reports record week of bookings, shares rise

    The news sent shares of Carnival up nearly 4% in afternoon trading. The stock traded up more than 8% earlier in the session on the New York Stock Exchange. The news also earlier lifted rivals Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

  • More flight cancellations cause chaos for UK travellers ahead of Easter weekend

    Thousands of holidaymakers have seen their Easter getaway delayed or cancelled as staff shortages hit Britain's aviation sector and airlines fail to cope with surge in demand.

  • These Are the Most Flexible Airlines, According to a New Study

    The travel search company Next Vacay analyzed the policies of airlines — including change fees, refund options, and flight cancelation policies — to see how each stacked up.

  • YTRA: A Strong Rebound for Travel in India Suggests Yatra Could Soon Be Back Usual Business Levels

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:YTRA READ THE FULL YTRA RESEARCH REPORT December quarter revenue growth of 69% was better than our expectation as Yatra (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a strong recovery in leisure travel going into the holidays which was then dampened in December and January due to the Omicron hype and case numbers. There was however a sharp rebound in January in both leisure and business travel

  • China plans hypersonic passenger flights more than twice the speed of Concorde

    Super-speedy flights on the edge of space could be a reality as soon as 2030

  • Hit by staff shortages, airlines and airports struggle with travel recovery

    Thousands of holidaymakers have seen their Easter getaways disrupted or cancelled because airlines and airports do not have enough staff to meet the recovery in demand as pandemic restrictions are eased in Europe. High rates of COVID-19 in Britain have caused staff absences for airlines and airports that were already struggling to recruit after workers deserted the industry during the pandemic. Paul Charles, head of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said it could take at least two or three months to get through a nasty cocktail of staff shortages, COVID illness and a backlog in approving security passes for airport and airline workers.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Owning...

  • Questor: this hotels group is well placed to capitalise on a global Covid-19 recovery

    Britain’s economy recovered to its pre-pandemic size in November last year. For some industries, though, a return to pre-Covid performance is likely to take far longer.

  • Disney unveils opening date for new Epcot coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

    Tourists to Walt Disney World will be able to make a secondary trip to the planet Xandar from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on May 27. A new YouTube video sharing a teaser video shows the planet Xandar's Nova Corps outpost on Earth — in the Epcot theme park's new pavilion, of course — is in danger and the message is received by the Guardians.

  • This Major Airline Is Canceling Hundreds of Flights Due to a Pilot Shortage

    Whether it's a dreaded mechanical issue or a major weather event, the potential for a delayed or canceled flight is one of the unfortunate realities of traveling by plane. But while it's common for airlines to amend their schedules well in advance due to shifting demand, it's a different situation entirely when a carrier is forced to ground its own planes due to a staffing issue. Now, a pilot shortage is forcing one major airline to cancel hundreds of its flights. Read on to see if your travel p

  • JetBlue Makes $3.6 Billion Counterbid for Spirit Airlines

    JetBlue Airways threw the airline world for a loop with a surprise bid for ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, that may derail Spirit’s planned merger with Frontier Airlines. JetBlue’s $3.6 billion deal offers investors a $700 million premium over the $2.9 billion Frontier-Spirit merger. The New York Times first reported the JetBlue-Spirit news. Spirit Airlines confirmed […]