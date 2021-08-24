U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

Expedia Releases Top 12 Dog-Friendly Hotels Around the World

With Perks for Pups and Their Humans Ahead of International Dog Day on August 26

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to celebrate International Dog Day on August 26 than by planning a trip specially designed for you and your pooch? Expedia® dug through traveler reviews to identify the most paw-pular hotels around the world with the best array of dog-friendly amenities. And since these are all VIP Access properties, a collection of hotels that consistently receive Expedia's highest guest reviews and meet stringent standards of quality, Expedia Rewards members get extra perks during their stays, too.

Find the perfect hotel for you and your pup
Below are the 12 hotels that are sure to earn a stamp of approval from travelers and their furry friends.

Hotel Normandie Los Angeles, CA
As a pet friendly hotel, Hotel Normandie knows the importance of keeping your canine content. Rest assured; at Hotel Normandie, they provide a multitude of amenities for your dog to enjoy. Guests can contact the property to request a pet friendly room, and they will accommodate accordingly. People Perk: Hotel Normandie offers a $20 food and beverage credit for guests.

Edgewater hotel – a Noble House Hotel Seattle, WA
The Edgewater invites four-legged friends to enjoy the ultimate in hosPETality at Seattle's premier over-water hotel, as part of the Rock the Dog program. There is a one-time fee of $100 per stay, maximum two pets per room. Rock the Dog Program Includes: pet bed for use each night during stay, pet water and food bowl for use during stay, special treats upon check-in. People Perk: The Edgewater Hotel offers guests a $25 Food and Beverage credit upon arrival.

The Standard High Line New York, NY (Manhattan)
Good news if you are traveling to New York, The Standard High Line New York is pet friendly! One pet of any size is welcome for no additional fee. Both dogs and cats are permitted, and well-behaved pets may be left in the room unattended. Additionally, the hotel provides complimentary use of food and water bowls and pet bedding. People Perk: Guest will receive a complimentary 20% off Food and Beverage credit.

Whitehall Hotel Chicago, IL
The Whitehall Hotel is Chicago's most distinctive, pet-friendly hotel in the Magnificent Mile welcoming up to two four-legged companions of 30 lbs. or less per room for a small daily fee. People Perk: Guests will receive a $12 parking credit.

Hotel Nikko San Francisco San Francisco, CA
One of the most welcoming dog-friendly hotels in San Francisco, Hotel Nikko is a haven for travelers and their canine companions. Located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, this pet friendly hotel is only steps away from Union Square, Chinatown, and the city's dog parks, paths and restaurant patios. People Perk: Guest will get a waived resort fee when staying at Hotel Nikko.

Hotel Preston Nashville, TN
The Hotel Preston is a luxurious boutique that welcomes dogs with a fee of $25 per day upon checking in at the front desk. The hotel offers a doggy bag upon arrival featuring a water bowl, a toy and treats. Both dogs and cats are permitted, but pets may not be left unattended in rooms. There is also a designated pet relief area on the property. People Perk: guests will receive a $11 beverage credit per stay.

Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende Urban Resorts San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, MX
With Live Aqua's Dog Friendly Hotels & Resorts program, furry friends can be part of a wonderful vacation. Guests will be gifted a special welcome kit that includes food and water bowls, water bottles and a pet bed. People Perk: Live Aqua offers free valet parking and 20% off a spa service.

Montage Los Cabos Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, MX
Montage Los Cabos accommodates guests with pets and provides the best possible care by offering an array of amenities and services that include a pet menu, doggy treats, dog-sitting services and more. People Perk: Montage Los Cabos offers guests a 20% off a spa service.

Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort – Adults Only Playa Mujeres, Quintana Roo, MX
Set within the beautiful and private gated community of Playa Mujeres, this award winning, adults-only, all-inclusive resort is a perfect beachside getaway for travelers with furry companions. People Perk: Secrets Playa Mujeres offers guests 20% off a spa service.

Ovolo South Yarra Melbourne, VIC, Australia
With Ovolo's V.I.Pooch accommodation, guests can enjoy a hassle-free and stress-free vacation, both for themselves and their dogs. Obolo's V.I.Pooch accommodation package provides guests with: a doggy bed, an eating and drinking mat and food bow, a doggy bag with specially designed toys and treats, as well as dog-friendly staff on hand to provide assistance when needed. People Perk: guests can enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine when staying at the Ovolo.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, Japan
Guests can enjoy staying in Tokyo with their furry family members. Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers guest rooms equipped with amenities for pets, as well as a private dog park in Serenity Garden. Amenities including pet enclosures or cat houses, food bowls, excrement containers, adhesive rollers, wet tissues and more are available upon request. People Perk: Hotel Chinzanso offers free self-parking.

The Gyle London, England
The Gyle is a fabulous, pet friendly Victorian residence located in the colorful borough of Camden. Dogs can expect lots of attention with complimentary food, beds, bowls and walking maps. Plus, additional pet services like a dog walker are available if needed. People Perk: The Gyle offers a complimentary continental breakfast for guests.

Remember to book on the award-winning Expedia mobile app to earn double the Rewards points; plus, right now all eligible app bookings help boost UNICEF's global COVID-19 response – find out more about how to give the world a shot here.

Notes to Editors:
Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

About Expedia.com
Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Use our mobile app or visit https://www.expedia.com/ to book flights and hotels.

*Traveler reviews and member satisfaction from June to August 2021 earned these properties the highest mentions of pet-friendly and other word associations and related linguistic connections. Member satisfaction scores are calculated from real-time feedback surveys from customers after staying at VIP Access properties.

Find the perfect hotel for you and your pup
Expedia New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Expedia.ca)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-releases-top-12-dog-friendly-hotels-around-the-world-301361972.html

SOURCE Expedia.com

