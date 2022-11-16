Expedient Adopts Gotransverse to Futureproof Billing for Expanding Multi-cloud Services

Gotransverse

Gotransverse background in telecom delivers granular billing capability to speed revenue recognition and reduce revenue leakage

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that Expedient, provider of data center, cloud, and managed services, for the enterprise and mid-market, has adopted Gotransverse's Intelligent Billing Solution. As part of a multi-year agreement, Expedient will use Gotransverse to replace its existing on-premises system and expand its offering with services that demand faster time-to-market.



Before adopting Gotransverse, Expedient used a legacy billing and revenue management system designed for communications service providers (CSPs). One of the challenges they faced was that their legacy on-premises billing system had limited flexibility, as well as high maintenance costs and unpredictable license costs. Expedient recently implemented a new cloud-based ERP system, which meant the time was right to migrate billing to the cloud.

By standardizing with Gotransverse, Expedient can more quickly introduce new product and service offerings while continuing to support their existing business.

"We have been in the process of evaluating all our back-office systems and Gotransverse offered the most versatile cloud billing solution that we evaluated," said Chris Berk, Chief Information Officer of Expedient. “We needed to find a billing system that could handle our complex pricing models and would scale with our services and client growth. We selected Gotransverse for its experience in subscription billing and for their billing and revenue recognition capabilities that support our current requirements and future plans.”

With Gotransverse's sophisticated billing solution, Expedient reduces operational overhead related to managing an on-premise system and gives them predictable costs that map to revenue growth. Gotransverse can scale to meet growing business needs without paying in advance for more capacity. Gotransverse also offers the flexibility to accelerate time-to-market for new services, including modifying existing plans and handling time-bound promotions and service trials.

“Our background is in supporting market-leading communications services providers, so we understand the business challenges that CSPs like Expedient face,” said Brian Reid, Chief Revenue Officer for Gotransverse. “Our platform was specifically designed to support scalable billing for all monetization models, whether that is subscriptions, one-time charges, and consumption-based products and services. We deliver future-proof billing services that can adapt to any company’s business needs.”

In addition to billing and invoicing, Expedient is using Gotransverse to manage revenue recognition. Gotransverse can handle all the company's revenue recognition rules, including one-time charges, recurring charges, service fees, and price proration, that are in place today, making it easy to migrate to the new solution with minimal disruption to business processes.

About Expedient

Expedient is a full stack cloud service provider, helping companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including enterprise cloud, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, security and compliance, and more. The company’s Cloud Different™️ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both core essential and cloud native). Named VMware’s Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer’s transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by “white glove” services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms.

Learn more at expedient.com.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com



