U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,125.92
    -235.21 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

In new expedition, 'striving in unity' is China's main theme: Global Times editorial

·3 min read

BEIJING, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, the new leadership of the state institutions and the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference was elected at the two sessions. Xi Jinping was unanimously elected Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission. This fully reflects the common aspiration of the whole Party, the military and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and fully embodies the high degree of unity of the will of the Party, the will of the people, and the will of the country. Embarking on a journey full of glory and dreams, the sense of direction and certainty brought about by this achievement has further strengthened the firm confidence of Chinese society in its unity and striving.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to the ongoing two sessions, "striving in unity" has always been a key and frequently used word. The development and changes in the internal and external situation has made "striving in unity" more important and urgent, and it has become a rigid demand in China.

In the 10 years of the new era, in the face of risks, challenges and tests from politics, economy, ideology, and nature, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at the core unites and leads the Party, the military, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to carry out the great struggle with many new historical characteristics. We have won the battle against poverty as scheduled, built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, achieved the first centenary goal, achieved a major and decisive victory in COVID prevention and control, and created a great achievement of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The main theme running through this great journey is striving in unity.

The judgment on the current situation at the second plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC held not long ago is: "The world is undergoing momentous and rapid changes unseen in a century, and it has entered a new phase of turbulence and transformation. China has entered a development period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges are concurrent, and uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising, and it must therefore be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms." The more this is the case, the more it requires internal unity, and under the leadership of the Party with Comrade Xi at its core, we must be united and as one like tough steel. The spirit that has supported the Chinese people to achieve prosperity and the Chinese nation to realize rejuvenation for a century is more special and precious today than ever before.

The CPC always represents the fundamental interests of the vast majority of the people, and has no special interests of its own. It never represents any interest group, any power group, or any privileged class. This is a prominent manifestation of China's institutional advantages and the deep-rooted driving force behind Chinese society's striving in unity.

Embarking on a new journey, we will rally even more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at the core, comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese modernization. The unity and striving of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people belong not only to China but also to the world. This is worthy of respect and also makes people feel exhilarated.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202303/1287091.shtml

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-new-expedition-striving-in-unity-is-chinas-main-theme-global-times-editorial-301769380.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Hits Roadblock In Germany After February Court Ruling, Expects Leeway

    German states Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia were reviewing the use of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) software over privacy concerns, the Financial Times reports. In February, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled that laws allowing data mining by police forces infringed on individuals' privacy. The court ordered Hesse and Hamburg to begin revamping their use of software made by Palantir. The moves have dealt a blow to the $17 billion data analytics company, led by CEO Alex Ka

  • Yellen warns U.S. House members of 'economic collapse' from default

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday to raise the federal debt ceiling without conditions, warning that a default on U.S. debt would cause "economic and financial collapse." Yellen, in budget testimony before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, said that failure to increase the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap would threaten the economic progress that the U.S. has made since the COVID-19 pandemic. "In my assessment - and that of economists across the board - a default on our debt would trigger an economic and financial catastrophe," Yellen said.

  • The billionaire cofounder of Home Depot compares the Fed to ‘the gang that can’t shoot straight’ and says the coming crash is ‘not going to be pretty’

    “My problem with the Fed, overall, is there’s too many academics in the mix,” Ken Langone said Wednesday.

  • Fed under less pressure to speed rate hikes as wage gains cool

    Federal Reserve policymakers may feel less pressed to ramp up the pace of their policy tightening this month after data Friday showed wage gains slowed in February, rekindling hopes inflation will ease as the pandemic-disrupted labor market normalizes. Also fueling bets the Fed will stick to a quarter-point interest-rate increase at its March 21-22 meeting: U.S. regulators on Friday closed Silicon Valley Bank after its shares tanked amid concerns over its balance sheet, and central bankers may be wary of causing more strain on the banking sector with sharper rate hikes. Still, next Tuesday's publication of the widely watched consumer price index could still push Fed Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues to deliver a 50-basis-point increase at their March 21-22 policy-setting meeting, a move that would put the benchmark rate at 5.00%-5.25%.

  • Biden’s tax hikes for the rich are unlikely to pass. The bigger debate: Trump-era tax cuts that end in 2025.

    The 2025 sunsetting of notable 2017 individual-income-tax rules is "a hurricane we already see on the radar."

  • Rolls-Royce mini-nukes project at risk

    The UK is preparing to invite international bids for next generation nuclear power projects, in a move that could imperil Rolls-Royce’s plans to roll out mini-nuke factories across the country.

  • Construction jobs hold the key to understanding Friday's February jobs report

    Wall Street is looking for signs of a labor market slowdown ahead of a potential recession.

  • Tucker Carlson Has Some Harsh Words For Republicans Who Disagree With Him

    The Fox News host is doubling down on his view that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not violent.

  • Australia to buy up to 5 U.S. nuclear-powered submarines

    President Joe Biden plans to provide details Monday about a submarine deal as he meets with the U.K. and Australian prime ministers in San Diego.

  • Watch Out: Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030

    Increases in Social Security payments, which are linked to a key measure of inflation, are expected to rise significantly for the rest of this decade. By looking at historical data on annual hikes in Social Security payments, the average monthly … Continue reading → The post Social Security Payments Could Be This Much by 2030: How to Plan Accordingly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jobs report: US economy adds 311,000 jobs in February as labor market stays strong

    The February jobs report showed the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected, even in the face of stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapses as contagion sends global stocks reeling

    The biggest US banking failure since the financial crisis has triggered a sell-off in global markets amid fears about contagion.

  • Biden budget proposes closing crypto loophole to raise $24 billion in new revenue

    Biden's budget proposal rolled out Thursday included a new provision that would close a loophole currently available to crypto investors that could raise up to $24 billion in revenue.

  • Hiring Remains Strong. Watch CPI to Gauge the Fed’s Next Move.

    Hiring remained strong in the U.S. last month, but there are other signs that a tight labor market is easing, suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s attempt to tame inflation and cool the economy with higher interest rates is working. Expectations that the bank would take a more hawkish stance slammed stocks at mid week, but Friday’s jobs data and a plunge in bank stocks linked to higher interest rates have made that appear less certain. The U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February, as measured by nonfarm payrolls, which was more than the 215,000 expected by economists surveyed by FactSet but a decline from an explosion in hiring in January.

  • Increasing the Social Security Retirement Age Seems Reasonable. Here’s Why It Isn’t.

    Despite assurances from both political parties about not touching Social Security and Medicare as part of the debt-limit discussions, there is chatter among lawmakers about making changes to the Social Security program. While the details of the various proposals remain vague, there are reports that a small group of bipartisan members of Congress is considering proposals including increasing the Social Security full retirement age, altering the benefit formula, and establishing a sovereign-wealth fund. The Republican Study Committee put out its own budget agenda, which included indexing the Social Security retirement age to increases in longevity, reducing spousal and survivor benefits, and allowing individuals to invest their Social Security contributions in private accounts, among other provisions.

  • In rift with Biden, Manchin vows to block oil, gas nominee

    In a sign of a deepening rift among Democrats on energy issues, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not move forward on President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee oil and gas leasing at the Interior Department. Manchin, of West Virginia, chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has great influence on energy and environmental issues in the closely divided Senate. In an op-ed Friday, he cited a leaked memo signed by nominee Laura Daniel-Davis that proposed charging oil companies higher rates for drilling off the Alaska coast.

  • Jobs report: Economists split on Fed's next move after strong February jobs report

    Wall Street economists saw February's jobs report as a sign the labor market is cooling a bit, but remains far stronger than the Federal Reserve needs to bring inflation down to 2%.

  • Biden Budget Calls For New Benefits For Families, Funded By Taxes On The Wealthy

    Working families would get new tax credits and help paying for child care, while the wealthy would get a raft of new taxes under President Joe Biden’s budget plan.

  • Apple and Foxconn efforts win labour reforms to advance Indian production plans - FT

    Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington. The report comes a week after the Karnataka government said that Apple Inc's iPhones would soon be assembled in the state and that a total of 300 acres have been set aside for a factory. Apple, Foxconn and the Karnataka government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Hit with that extra premium for Medicare? Here’s when you can drop it.

    High-earning Medicare beneficiaries may see a surcharge on their Part B and Part D premiums — but they should make sure they still need to pay it. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re retiring soon or have retired recently and you are currently paying this Medicare surcharge, consider appealing it as soon as you can. The surcharge, known as IRMAA (income-related monthly adjustment amount), applies to Medicare Part B and Part D premiums.