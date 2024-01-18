Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s (NYSE:EXPD) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Expeditors International of Washington's (NYSE:EXPD) stock is up by 9.9% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Expeditors International of Washington's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Expeditors International of Washington is:

32% = US$807m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Expeditors International of Washington's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Expeditors International of Washington has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 19% net income growth seen by Expeditors International of Washington over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Expeditors International of Washington's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 19% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Expeditors International of Washington fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Expeditors International of Washington Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Expeditors International of Washington has a low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Expeditors International of Washington has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 29% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Expeditors International of Washington's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

