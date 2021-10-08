U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,658.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.50
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.60
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.75
    +0.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    -1.69 (-8.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8260
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,265.02
    +1,002.85 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.05
    +14.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.01
    +2.97 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Expense Management Software Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Deployment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Expense Management Software Market Research Report by Type (Mobile Terminal and PC Terminal), by End User (Large Enterprise and Small & Mid Sized Business), by Deployment, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Expense Management Software Market Research Report by Type, by End User, by Deployment, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169267/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Expense Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 5,487.17 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,344.97 million in 2021, at a CAGR 15.97% to reach USD 13,349.12 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Expense Management Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Mobile Terminal and PC Terminal.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Large Enterprise and Small & Mid Sized Business.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Expense Management Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Expense Management Software Market, including Coupa Software Inc., Expensify, IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Insperity, Intuit Inc., Oracle, SAP Concur, Sodexo, Workday Inc., Xero Limited, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Expense Management Software Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Expense Management Software Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Expense Management Software Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Expense Management Software Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Expense Management Software Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Expense Management Software Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Expense Management Software Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169267/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    The three major U.S. indexes were down for the month, and many growth stocks experienced even sharper declines. Despite the market's slide, these three growth stocks are up over the past month and have the fundamentals that could propel them to outperform moving forward. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is a web and mobile application that helps organizations organize and manage the efforts of their employees.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss George Soros’ stock portfolio: top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. George Soros, also known as, “The Man Who Broke the Bank of England”, is a Hungarian-born American billionaire, investor, and […]

  • TSMC Posts Record Sales as Auto, iPhone Demand Fuel Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly sales jumped to a record, underscoring how the world’s largest contract chipmaker is benefiting from an ongoing shortage in the silicon that power everything from cars to smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Part

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Every crisis presents an opportunity. For investors, substitute "stock market crash" for "crisis."  Don't get me wrong. I'm by no means predicting that the stock market is going to crash anytime soon.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.