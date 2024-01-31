How expensive are groceries in El Paso and Texas? Lone Star State ranks in US top 10 list

The routine trip to fetch eggs, milk, bread and cheese now demands a hefty wallet. Texans are dishing out significant funds for groceries, wrestling with inflation, price hikes and supply chain disturbances.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, grocery prices have jumped 17% since the pandemic.

Texans are averaging nearly $300 per trip to the store. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texans spend $286.19 weekly on groceries. And while inflation is dropping, putting food on the table is still a concern for families.

Which items are Texans buying at the grocery store?

According to Livingcost.org, the average cost of living in Texas is $2,170.00. With a family of four, it's around $5,094.00. Critical items like bread, rice, and eggs have all become more expensive for El Paso residents.

El Paso's cost of living lower than national average

Dallas ranks eighth as the city with the highest grocery bill in the U.S. Meanwhile, Houston comes in at No. 2 with an average grocery bill of $302.65, according to an analysis from HelpAdvisor of the Census Bureau data.

El Paso's cost of living is 10% lower than the national average. The cost of living in any area can vary based on factors such as your career, average salary and the real estate market of that area, according to Payscale.com

The cities with the highest average weekly grocery bills are:

Miami, Florida: $327.89 Houston, Texas: $302.65 Riverside, California: $300.50 San Francisco, California: $298.44 Los Angeles, California: $295.33 Seattle, Washington: $289.23 New York City, New York: $282.60 Dallas, Texas: $282.21 Chicago, Illinois: $278.91 Atlanta, Georgia: $277.54

What are the most expensive states to buy groceries?

Texans might feel better about their grocery bill compared to other states. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas doesn't crack the top five in highest grocery costs.

Here's a quick look at what grocery bills are like in other states:

California: $297.72 Nevada: $294.76 Mississippi: $290.64 Washington: $287.67 Florida: $287.27

