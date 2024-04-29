How Expensive Is It To Own a Car in Your State?
Just how much money does it take to buy and maintain a car for one year?
To determine the answer to this question across all 50 states, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled four key car expenses including car sales tax, average annual car insurance premiums, average annual gas expenses and average annual car maintenance and repair costs.
All expenses were then combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716, and an interest rate of 6.88% — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. Total costs for one year of car ownership are the cheapest in the state of New Hampshire at $21,752.63 while California, at $27,292.05, ranked as the most expensive state for car ownership total costs.
In alphabetical order, keep reading to find out how expensive it is to own a car in your state.
Alabama
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 2.00%
Tax amount: $948.02
Average car insurance premium: $1,542
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.07
Gas annually: $2,232.05
Average car repair costs: $399.33
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,917.60
Alaska
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 0.00%
Tax amount: $0.00
Average car insurance premium: $1,359
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.61
Gas annually: $2,629.54
Average car repair costs: $387.05
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,171.79
Arizona
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.60%
Tax amount: $2,654.46
Average car insurance premium: $1,617
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.51
Gas annually: $2,557.46
Average car repair costs: $388.92
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,014.04
Arkansas
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.50%
Tax amount: $3,081.07
Average car insurance premium: $1,597
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00
Gas annually: $2,181.09
Average car repair costs: $382.61
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,037.96
California
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 7.25%
Tax amount: $3,436.57
Average car insurance premium: $2,115
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.85
Gas annually: $3,528.62
Average car repair costs: $415.66
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $27,292.05
Colorado
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 2.90%
Tax amount: $1,374.63
Average car insurance premium: $1,940
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00
Gas annually: $2,183.27
Average car repair costs: $417.14
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,711.24
Connecticut
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.35%
Tax amount: $3,009.96
Average car insurance premium: $1,750
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.29
Gas annually: $2,392.94
Average car repair costs: $418.37
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,367.47
Delaware
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 0.00%
Tax amount: $0.00
Average car insurance premium: $2,137
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23
Gas annually: $2,353.62
Average car repair costs: $390.89
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,677.71
Florida
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $2,560
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.31
Gas annually: $2,411.86
Average car repair costs: $396.29
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $26,008.41
Georgia
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.60%
Tax amount: $3,128.47
Average car insurance premium: $1,647
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.20
Gas annually: $2,329.60
Average car repair costs: $407.71
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,308.98
Hawaii
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.00%
Tax amount: $1,896.04
Average car insurance premium: $1,306
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.71
Gas annually: $3,426.70
Average car repair costs: $381.23
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,806.17
Idaho
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,121
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.24
Gas annually: $2,357.99
Average car repair costs: $389.05
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,508.30
Illinois
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 7.25%
Tax amount: $3,436.57
Average car insurance premium: $1,578
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.75
Gas annually: $2,726.36
Average car repair costs: $379.23
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,916.36
Indiana
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 7.00%
Tax amount: $3,318.07
Average car insurance premium: $1,256
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.41
Gas annually: $2,483.21
Average car repair costs: $364.76
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,218.24
Iowa
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.00%
Tax amount: $2,370.05
Average car insurance premium: $1,321
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10
Gas annually: $2,258.98
Average car repair costs: $359.96
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,106.19
Kansas
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 7.50%
Tax amount: $3,555.08
Average car insurance premium: $1,594
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.02
Gas annually: $2,197.10
Average car repair costs: $374.44
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,516.82
Kentucky
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $2,105
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10
Gas annually: $2,256.80
Average car repair costs: $384.76
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,386.82
Louisiana
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.45%
Tax amount: $2,109.34
Average car insurance premium: $2,546
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00
Gas annually: $2,182.54
Average car repair costs: $388.66
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,022.75
Maine
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.50%
Tax amount: $2,607.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,116
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23
Gas annually: $2,349.26
Average car repair costs: $349.25
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,217.76
Maryland
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,640
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.35
Gas annually: $2,435.89
Average car repair costs: $399.07
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,115.22
Massachusetts
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.25%
Tax amount: $2,962.56
Average car insurance premium: $1,538
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.19
Gas annually: $2,320.86
Average car repair costs: $386.20
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,003.83
Michigan
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $2,133
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.44
Gas annually: $2,507.23
Average car repair costs: $356.29
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,636.78
Minnesota
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.50%
Tax amount: $3,081.07
Average car insurance premium: $1,493
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.17
Gas annually: $2,308.49
Average car repair costs: $377.68
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,056.43
Mississippi
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.00%
Tax amount: $2,370.05
Average car insurance premium: $1,606
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.91
Gas annually: $2,117.75
Average car repair costs: $394.03
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,284.03
Missouri
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.23%
Tax amount: $2,005.06
Average car insurance premium: $2,104
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.03
Gas annually: $2,206.57
Average car repair costs: $378.85
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,490.68
Montana
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 0.00%
Tax amount: $0.00
Average car insurance premium: $1,692
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.30
Gas annually: $2,403.86
Average car repair costs: $389.84
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,281.90
Nebraska
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.50%
Tax amount: $2,607.06
Average car insurance premium: $2,018
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10
Gas annually: $2,255.34
Average car repair costs: $374.53
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,051.13
Nevada
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 8.25%
Tax amount: $3,910.58
Average car insurance premium: $2,023
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.07
Gas annually: $2,963.69
Average car repair costs: $398.26
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $27,091.73
New Hampshire
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 0.00%
Tax amount: $0.00
Average car insurance premium: $1,307
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.13
Gas annually: $2,278.64
Average car repair costs: $370.79
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $21,752.63
New Jersey
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.63%
Tax amount: $3,142.69
Average car insurance premium: $1,901
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.17
Gas annually: $2,309.94
Average car repair costs: $399.61
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,549.44
New Mexico
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.00%
Tax amount: $1,896.04
Average car insurance premium: $1,505
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.11
Gas annually: $2,263.35
Average car repair costs: $392.53
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,853.12
New York
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.00%
Tax amount: $1,896.04
Average car insurance premium: $2,020
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.33
Gas annually: $2,425.70
Average car repair costs: $386.55
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,524.49
North Carolina
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 3.00%
Tax amount: $1,422.03
Average car insurance premium: $1,368
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.18
Gas annually: $2,316.50
Average car repair costs: $402.61
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,305.34
North Dakota
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.00%
Tax amount: $2,370.05
Average car insurance premium: $1,419
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.12
Gas annually: $2,272.09
Average car repair costs: $364.62
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,221.96
Ohio
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.75%
Tax amount: $2,725.56
Average car insurance premium: $1,023
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.40
Gas annually: $2,477.38
Average car repair costs: $353.76
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,375.90
Oklahoma
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 3.25%
Tax amount: $1,540.53
Average car insurance premium: $1,797
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.98
Gas annually: $2,165.80
Average car repair costs: $379.77
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,679.30
Oregon
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 0.00%
Tax amount: $0.00
Average car insurance premium: $1,244
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.86
Gas annually: $2,812.26
Average car repair costs: $393.94
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,246.40
Pennsylvania
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,445
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.54
Gas annually: $2,579.30
Average car repair costs: $384.33
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,048.89
Rhode Island
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 7.00%
Tax amount: $3,318.07
Average car insurance premium: $1,845
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.15
Gas annually: $2,290.29
Average car repair costs: $386.93
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,636.49
South Carolina
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.00%
Tax amount: $2,370.05
Average car insurance premium: $1,894
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.06
Gas annually: $2,228.41
Average car repair costs: $395.83
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,684.49
South Dakota
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.00%
Tax amount: $1,896.04
Average car insurance premium: $1,581
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.09
Gas annually: $2,246.61
Average car repair costs: $377.64
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,897.49
Tennessee
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 7.00%
Tax amount: $3,318.07
Average car insurance premium: $1,373
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.02
Gas annually: $2,197.83
Average car repair costs: $399.11
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,084.21
Texas
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.25%
Tax amount: $2,962.56
Average car insurance premium: $1,875
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.94
Gas annually: $2,139.59
Average car repair costs: $397.53
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,170.88
Utah
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.85%
Tax amount: $3,246.97
Average car insurance premium: $1,469
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.22
Gas annually: $2,347.07
Average car repair costs: $401.65
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,260.89
Vermont
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,158
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.25
Gas annually: $2,364.54
Average car repair costs: $374.45
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,537.25
Virginia
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 4.15%
Tax amount: $1,967.14
Average car insurance premium: $1,321
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23
Gas annually: $2,352.17
Average car repair costs: $401.17
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,837.68
Washington
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.50%
Tax amount: $3,081.07
Average car insurance premium: $1,371
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.14
Gas annually: $3,014.65
Average car repair costs: $392.46
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,655.37
West Virginia
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,610
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.28
Gas annually: $2,390.75
Average car repair costs: $383.48
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,024.49
Wisconsin
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 5.00%
Tax amount: $2,370.05
Average car insurance premium: $1,499
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.27
Gas annually: $2,379.83
Average car repair costs: $361.11
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,406.19
Wyoming
20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20
One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00
State sales tax: 6.00%
Tax amount: $2,844.06
Average car insurance premium: $1,736
Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.04
Gas annually: $2,210.94
Average car repair costs: $397.79
Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,984.99
Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses:
(1) Car sales tax, based on rates provided by PolicyGenius; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $47,401 in January 2024 as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com’s 2023 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report on March 5, 2024; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD’s 2022 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 6.88% as sourced from Experian loan length of 60 months, which equals to $693 per month or $8,316 per year — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states’ car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicle, and the cost of the vehicle; GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 5, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Expensive Is It To Own a Car in Your State?