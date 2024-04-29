How Expensive Is It To Own a Car in Your State?

Dimensions / iStock.com

Just how much money does it take to buy and maintain a car for one year?

To determine the answer to this question across all 50 states, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled four key car expenses including car sales tax, average annual car insurance premiums, average annual gas expenses and average annual car maintenance and repair costs.

All expenses were then combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716, and an interest rate of 6.88% — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. Total costs for one year of car ownership are the cheapest in the state of New Hampshire at $21,752.63 while California, at $27,292.05, ranked as the most expensive state for car ownership total costs.

In alphabetical order, keep reading to find out how expensive it is to own a car in your state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 2.00%

Tax amount: $948.02

Average car insurance premium: $1,542

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.07

Gas annually: $2,232.05

Average car repair costs: $399.33

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,917.60

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 0.00%

Tax amount: $0.00

Average car insurance premium: $1,359

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.61

Gas annually: $2,629.54

Average car repair costs: $387.05

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,171.79

Arizona

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.60%

Tax amount: $2,654.46

Average car insurance premium: $1,617

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.51

Gas annually: $2,557.46

Average car repair costs: $388.92

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,014.04

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.50%

Tax amount: $3,081.07

Average car insurance premium: $1,597

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00

Gas annually: $2,181.09

Average car repair costs: $382.61

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,037.96

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 7.25%

Tax amount: $3,436.57

Average car insurance premium: $2,115

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.85

Gas annually: $3,528.62

Average car repair costs: $415.66

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $27,292.05

Colorado

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 2.90%

Tax amount: $1,374.63

Average car insurance premium: $1,940

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00

Gas annually: $2,183.27

Average car repair costs: $417.14

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,711.24

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.35%

Tax amount: $3,009.96

Average car insurance premium: $1,750

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.29

Gas annually: $2,392.94

Average car repair costs: $418.37

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,367.47

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 0.00%

Tax amount: $0.00

Average car insurance premium: $2,137

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23

Gas annually: $2,353.62

Average car repair costs: $390.89

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,677.71

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $2,560

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.31

Gas annually: $2,411.86

Average car repair costs: $396.29

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $26,008.41

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.60%

Tax amount: $3,128.47

Average car insurance premium: $1,647

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.20

Gas annually: $2,329.60

Average car repair costs: $407.71

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,308.98

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.00%

Tax amount: $1,896.04

Average car insurance premium: $1,306

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.71

Gas annually: $3,426.70

Average car repair costs: $381.23

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,806.17

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,121

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.24

Gas annually: $2,357.99

Average car repair costs: $389.05

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,508.30

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 7.25%

Tax amount: $3,436.57

Average car insurance premium: $1,578

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.75

Gas annually: $2,726.36

Average car repair costs: $379.23

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,916.36

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 7.00%

Tax amount: $3,318.07

Average car insurance premium: $1,256

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.41

Gas annually: $2,483.21

Average car repair costs: $364.76

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,218.24

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.00%

Tax amount: $2,370.05

Average car insurance premium: $1,321

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10

Gas annually: $2,258.98

Average car repair costs: $359.96

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,106.19

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 7.50%

Tax amount: $3,555.08

Average car insurance premium: $1,594

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.02

Gas annually: $2,197.10

Average car repair costs: $374.44

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,516.82

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $2,105

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10

Gas annually: $2,256.80

Average car repair costs: $384.76

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,386.82

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.45%

Tax amount: $2,109.34

Average car insurance premium: $2,546

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00

Gas annually: $2,182.54

Average car repair costs: $388.66

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,022.75

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.50%

Tax amount: $2,607.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,116

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23

Gas annually: $2,349.26

Average car repair costs: $349.25

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,217.76

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,640

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.35

Gas annually: $2,435.89

Average car repair costs: $399.07

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,115.22

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.25%

Tax amount: $2,962.56

Average car insurance premium: $1,538

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.19

Gas annually: $2,320.86

Average car repair costs: $386.20

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,003.83

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $2,133

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.44

Gas annually: $2,507.23

Average car repair costs: $356.29

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,636.78

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.50%

Tax amount: $3,081.07

Average car insurance premium: $1,493

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.17

Gas annually: $2,308.49

Average car repair costs: $377.68

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,056.43

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.00%

Tax amount: $2,370.05

Average car insurance premium: $1,606

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.91

Gas annually: $2,117.75

Average car repair costs: $394.03

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,284.03

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.23%

Tax amount: $2,005.06

Average car insurance premium: $2,104

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.03

Gas annually: $2,206.57

Average car repair costs: $378.85

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,490.68

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 0.00%

Tax amount: $0.00

Average car insurance premium: $1,692

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.30

Gas annually: $2,403.86

Average car repair costs: $389.84

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,281.90

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.50%

Tax amount: $2,607.06

Average car insurance premium: $2,018

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10

Gas annually: $2,255.34

Average car repair costs: $374.53

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,051.13

tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 8.25%

Tax amount: $3,910.58

Average car insurance premium: $2,023

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.07

Gas annually: $2,963.69

Average car repair costs: $398.26

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $27,091.73

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 0.00%

Tax amount: $0.00

Average car insurance premium: $1,307

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.13

Gas annually: $2,278.64

Average car repair costs: $370.79

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $21,752.63

Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.63%

Tax amount: $3,142.69

Average car insurance premium: $1,901

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.17

Gas annually: $2,309.94

Average car repair costs: $399.61

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,549.44

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.00%

Tax amount: $1,896.04

Average car insurance premium: $1,505

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.11

Gas annually: $2,263.35

Average car repair costs: $392.53

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,853.12

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.00%

Tax amount: $1,896.04

Average car insurance premium: $2,020

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.33

Gas annually: $2,425.70

Average car repair costs: $386.55

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,524.49

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 3.00%

Tax amount: $1,422.03

Average car insurance premium: $1,368

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.18

Gas annually: $2,316.50

Average car repair costs: $402.61

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,305.34

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.00%

Tax amount: $2,370.05

Average car insurance premium: $1,419

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.12

Gas annually: $2,272.09

Average car repair costs: $364.62

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,221.96

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.75%

Tax amount: $2,725.56

Average car insurance premium: $1,023

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.40

Gas annually: $2,477.38

Average car repair costs: $353.76

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,375.90

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 3.25%

Tax amount: $1,540.53

Average car insurance premium: $1,797

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.98

Gas annually: $2,165.80

Average car repair costs: $379.77

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,679.30

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 0.00%

Tax amount: $0.00

Average car insurance premium: $1,244

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.86

Gas annually: $2,812.26

Average car repair costs: $393.94

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,246.40

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,445

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.54

Gas annually: $2,579.30

Average car repair costs: $384.33

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,048.89

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 7.00%

Tax amount: $3,318.07

Average car insurance premium: $1,845

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.15

Gas annually: $2,290.29

Average car repair costs: $386.93

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,636.49

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.00%

Tax amount: $2,370.05

Average car insurance premium: $1,894

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.06

Gas annually: $2,228.41

Average car repair costs: $395.83

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,684.49

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.00%

Tax amount: $1,896.04

Average car insurance premium: $1,581

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.09

Gas annually: $2,246.61

Average car repair costs: $377.64

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,897.49

benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 7.00%

Tax amount: $3,318.07

Average car insurance premium: $1,373

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.02

Gas annually: $2,197.83

Average car repair costs: $399.11

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,084.21

belterz / Getty Images

Texas

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.25%

Tax amount: $2,962.56

Average car insurance premium: $1,875

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.94

Gas annually: $2,139.59

Average car repair costs: $397.53

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,170.88

johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.85%

Tax amount: $3,246.97

Average car insurance premium: $1,469

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.22

Gas annually: $2,347.07

Average car repair costs: $401.65

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,260.89

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,158

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.25

Gas annually: $2,364.54

Average car repair costs: $374.45

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,537.25

ablokhin / iStock.com

Virginia

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 4.15%

Tax amount: $1,967.14

Average car insurance premium: $1,321

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23

Gas annually: $2,352.17

Average car repair costs: $401.17

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,837.68

400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.50%

Tax amount: $3,081.07

Average car insurance premium: $1,371

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.14

Gas annually: $3,014.65

Average car repair costs: $392.46

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,655.37

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,610

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.28

Gas annually: $2,390.75

Average car repair costs: $383.48

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,024.49

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 5.00%

Tax amount: $2,370.05

Average car insurance premium: $1,499

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.27

Gas annually: $2,379.83

Average car repair costs: $361.11

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,406.19

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

State sales tax: 6.00%

Tax amount: $2,844.06

Average car insurance premium: $1,736

Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.04

Gas annually: $2,210.94

Average car repair costs: $397.79

Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,984.99

Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses:

(1) Car sales tax, based on rates provided by PolicyGenius; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $47,401 in January 2024 as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com’s 2023 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report on March 5, 2024; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD’s 2022 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 6.88% as sourced from Experian loan length of 60 months, which equals to $693 per month or $8,316 per year — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states’ car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicle, and the cost of the vehicle; GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Expensive Is It To Own a Car in Your State?