How Expensive Is It To Own a Car in Your State?

Heather Taylor
22 min read
0
Dimensions / iStock.com
Dimensions / iStock.com

Just how much money does it take to buy and maintain a car for one year?

To determine the answer to this question across all 50 states, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled four key car expenses including car sales tax, average annual car insurance premiums, average annual gas expenses and average annual car maintenance and repair costs.

View More: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

All expenses were then combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716, and an interest rate of 6.88% — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. Total costs for one year of car ownership are the cheapest in the state of New Hampshire at $21,752.63 while California, at $27,292.05, ranked as the most expensive state for car ownership total costs.

In alphabetical order, keep reading to find out how expensive it is to own a car in your state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 2.00%

  • Tax amount: $948.02

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,542

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.07

  • Gas annually: $2,232.05

  • Average car repair costs: $399.33

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,917.60

Be Aware: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

See More: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 0.00%

  • Tax amount: $0.00

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,359

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.61

  • Gas annually: $2,629.54

  • Average car repair costs: $387.05

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,171.79

Be Aware: 4 Sneaky Car Dealership Scams That Will Be Illegal in 2024

Arizona

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.60%

  • Tax amount: $2,654.46

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,617

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.51

  • Gas annually: $2,557.46

  • Average car repair costs: $388.92

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,014.04

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.50%

  • Tax amount: $3,081.07

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,597

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00

  • Gas annually: $2,181.09

  • Average car repair costs: $382.61

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,037.96

Explore More: 4 New Cars To Reconsider Buying — and 4 Cheaper Alternatives

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 7.25%

  • Tax amount: $3,436.57

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,115

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.85

  • Gas annually: $3,528.62

  • Average car repair costs: $415.66

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $27,292.05

Colorado

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 2.90%

  • Tax amount: $1,374.63

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,940

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00

  • Gas annually: $2,183.27

  • Average car repair costs: $417.14

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,711.24

Check Out: 6 Best Used Cars for the Upper Middle Class

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.35%

  • Tax amount: $3,009.96

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,750

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.29

  • Gas annually: $2,392.94

  • Average car repair costs: $418.37

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,367.47

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 0.00%

  • Tax amount: $0.00

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,137

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23

  • Gas annually: $2,353.62

  • Average car repair costs: $390.89

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,677.71

Find Out: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,560

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.31

  • Gas annually: $2,411.86

  • Average car repair costs: $396.29

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $26,008.41

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.60%

  • Tax amount: $3,128.47

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,647

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.20

  • Gas annually: $2,329.60

  • Average car repair costs: $407.71

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,308.98

Learn More: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.00%

  • Tax amount: $1,896.04

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,306

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.71

  • Gas annually: $3,426.70

  • Average car repair costs: $381.23

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,806.17

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,121

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.24

  • Gas annually: $2,357.99

  • Average car repair costs: $389.05

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,508.30

That’s Interesting: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 7.25%

  • Tax amount: $3,436.57

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,578

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.75

  • Gas annually: $2,726.36

  • Average car repair costs: $379.23

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,916.36

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 7.00%

  • Tax amount: $3,318.07

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,256

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.41

  • Gas annually: $2,483.21

  • Average car repair costs: $364.76

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,218.24

For You: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com
Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,370.05

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,321

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10

  • Gas annually: $2,258.98

  • Average car repair costs: $359.96

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,106.19

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 7.50%

  • Tax amount: $3,555.08

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,594

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.02

  • Gas annually: $2,197.10

  • Average car repair costs: $374.44

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,516.82

Discover Next: 6 Rare Coins That Will Spike in Value in 2024

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,105

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10

  • Gas annually: $2,256.80

  • Average car repair costs: $384.76

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,386.82

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.45%

  • Tax amount: $2,109.34

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,546

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.00

  • Gas annually: $2,182.54

  • Average car repair costs: $388.66

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,022.75

View More: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.50%

  • Tax amount: $2,607.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,116

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23

  • Gas annually: $2,349.26

  • Average car repair costs: $349.25

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,217.76

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,640

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.35

  • Gas annually: $2,435.89

  • Average car repair costs: $399.07

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,115.22

Trending Now: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.25%

  • Tax amount: $2,962.56

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,538

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.19

  • Gas annually: $2,320.86

  • Average car repair costs: $386.20

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,003.83

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,133

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.44

  • Gas annually: $2,507.23

  • Average car repair costs: $356.29

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,636.78

Read More: Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary: My Morning Habit That Keeps Me From ‘Losing Money 100% of the Time’

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.50%

  • Tax amount: $3,081.07

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,493

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.17

  • Gas annually: $2,308.49

  • Average car repair costs: $377.68

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,056.43

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,370.05

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,606

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.91

  • Gas annually: $2,117.75

  • Average car repair costs: $394.03

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,284.03

Be Aware: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.23%

  • Tax amount: $2,005.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,104

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.03

  • Gas annually: $2,206.57

  • Average car repair costs: $378.85

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,490.68

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 0.00%

  • Tax amount: $0.00

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,692

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.30

  • Gas annually: $2,403.86

  • Average car repair costs: $389.84

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,281.90

Explore More: Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com
Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.50%

  • Tax amount: $2,607.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,018

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.10

  • Gas annually: $2,255.34

  • Average car repair costs: $374.53

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,051.13

tobiasjo / Getty Images
tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 8.25%

  • Tax amount: $3,910.58

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,023

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.07

  • Gas annually: $2,963.69

  • Average car repair costs: $398.26

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $27,091.73

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 0.00%

  • Tax amount: $0.00

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,307

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.13

  • Gas annually: $2,278.64

  • Average car repair costs: $370.79

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $21,752.63

Jim / Flickr.com
Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.63%

  • Tax amount: $3,142.69

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,901

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.17

  • Gas annually: $2,309.94

  • Average car repair costs: $399.61

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,549.44

That’s Interesting: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com
Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.00%

  • Tax amount: $1,896.04

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,505

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.11

  • Gas annually: $2,263.35

  • Average car repair costs: $392.53

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,853.12

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.00%

  • Tax amount: $1,896.04

  • Average car insurance premium: $2,020

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.33

  • Gas annually: $2,425.70

  • Average car repair costs: $386.55

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,524.49

See More: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 3.00%

  • Tax amount: $1,422.03

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,368

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.18

  • Gas annually: $2,316.50

  • Average car repair costs: $402.61

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,305.34

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,370.05

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,419

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.12

  • Gas annually: $2,272.09

  • Average car repair costs: $364.62

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,221.96

For You: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com
BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.75%

  • Tax amount: $2,725.56

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,023

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.40

  • Gas annually: $2,477.38

  • Average car repair costs: $353.76

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,375.90

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 3.25%

  • Tax amount: $1,540.53

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,797

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.98

  • Gas annually: $2,165.80

  • Average car repair costs: $379.77

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,679.30

View More: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 0.00%

  • Tax amount: $0.00

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,244

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.86

  • Gas annually: $2,812.26

  • Average car repair costs: $393.94

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $22,246.40

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,445

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.54

  • Gas annually: $2,579.30

  • Average car repair costs: $384.33

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,048.89

Find Out: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 7.00%

  • Tax amount: $3,318.07

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,845

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.15

  • Gas annually: $2,290.29

  • Average car repair costs: $386.93

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,636.49

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,370.05

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,894

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.06

  • Gas annually: $2,228.41

  • Average car repair costs: $395.83

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,684.49

Be Aware: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.00%

  • Tax amount: $1,896.04

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,581

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.09

  • Gas annually: $2,246.61

  • Average car repair costs: $377.64

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,897.49

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 7.00%

  • Tax amount: $3,318.07

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,373

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.02

  • Gas annually: $2,197.83

  • Average car repair costs: $399.11

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,084.21

Learn More: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

belterz / Getty Images
belterz / Getty Images

Texas

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.25%

  • Tax amount: $2,962.56

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,875

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $2.94

  • Gas annually: $2,139.59

  • Average car repair costs: $397.53

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,170.88

johnnya123 / iStock.com
johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.85%

  • Tax amount: $3,246.97

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,469

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.22

  • Gas annually: $2,347.07

  • Average car repair costs: $401.65

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,260.89

That’s Interesting: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,158

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.25

  • Gas annually: $2,364.54

  • Average car repair costs: $374.45

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,537.25

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

Virginia

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 4.15%

  • Tax amount: $1,967.14

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,321

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.23

  • Gas annually: $2,352.17

  • Average car repair costs: $401.17

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $23,837.68

Trending Now: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

400tmax / Getty Images
400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.50%

  • Tax amount: $3,081.07

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,371

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $4.14

  • Gas annually: $3,014.65

  • Average car repair costs: $392.46

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,655.37

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,610

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.28

  • Gas annually: $2,390.75

  • Average car repair costs: $383.48

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $25,024.49

Read Next: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 5.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,370.05

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,499

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.27

  • Gas annually: $2,379.83

  • Average car repair costs: $361.11

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,406.19

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • 20% down payment on MSRP: $9,480.20

  • One year of auto financing payments: $8,316.00

  • State sales tax: 6.00%

  • Tax amount: $2,844.06

  • Average car insurance premium: $1,736

  • Gas per gallon (as of March 5, 2024): $3.04

  • Gas annually: $2,210.94

  • Average car repair costs: $397.79

  • Total costs (one year of ownership = financing car + sales tax + insurance + gas + repairs): $24,984.99

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses:

(1) Car sales tax, based on rates provided by PolicyGenius; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $47,401 in January 2024 as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com’s 2023 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report on March 5, 2024; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD’s 2022 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 6.88% as sourced from Experian loan length of 60 months, which equals to $693 per month or $8,316 per year — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states’ car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicle, and the cost of the vehicle; GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Expensive Is It To Own a Car in Your State?

Advertisement

Recommended Stories