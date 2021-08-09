U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Expereo announces the grand opening of their new Center of Excellence in Dubai

Expereo
·3 min read

Dubai Office - Raed and Irwin

Irwin Fouwels, Expereo CEO, and Raed Rached, Managing Director for Expereo Middle East.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expereo, the leading global provider of managed Internet, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access solutions, announces the opening of their brand new state of the art 10,000 sq. ft Customer Support Excellence Center in Dubai, UAE.

The Center represents Expereo's latest expansion of their presence in the UAE, complementing their global Customer Support presence in the Philippines and Buenos Aires, supported by expert Network Engineering Centers in the Netherlands, France, and USA. The latest UAE Center will house more than 100 talented experts from 18 different nationalities speaking 32 languages, ensuring a truly global customer experience and quality of service across Expereo's global Internet and cloud access supplier base.

Boasting state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, Expereo’s latest Customer Support Excellence Center will operate fully cloud native with multilayered security controls. Expereo's environmental and social responsibility program has been a key driver in the planning and design. Decommissioned technology and legacy IT equipment will be donated to educational institutions within the developing world. The new Center is designed to minimize energy consumption, eliminate single-use plastics, and improve employee well-being with state-of-the-art facilities and air quality management.

Commenting on Expereo's latest growth in global presence, Irwin Fouwels, CEO says:

“As we grow our suite of cloud fabric connectivity solutions and global enterprises accelerate the transformation to internet-based networking, we are committed to providing world class and truly global support capabilities; from initial architecture design, to deployment and support. To do so we attract the best talent, and do so at scale. Over the last 18 months, we have adopted working-from-home policies balancing employee-wellness, customer experience and productivity. The addition of our new state-of-the-art UAE facilities will allow us to do so at scale, delivering on our ambition to provide an unrivaled customer experience.”

Raed Rached, Managing Director for Expereo Middle East says:

“The new Center of Excellence will harness talent in pursuit of maintaining our customers’ mission-critical infrastructure and cloud applications. This follows Expereo's strategy to empower, adopt, monetize and rapidly accelerate our customers’ transition to a cloud-based ecosystem. The new center provides our customers with the ability to utilize next-generation connectivity and offers them unrivaled capabilities to prepare them for tomorrow's challenges. I am deeply proud of the experts who have enabled Expereo to reshape and evolve the telco industry by positioning the customer experience at the heart of everything that we do.”

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE and Cloud Acceleration services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business' productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d1c2d83-3b9b-47b8-a814-46cd05570a46

CONTACT: Contact: Conor McGee conor@grammatikagency.com


