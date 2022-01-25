U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Expereo Selects Cato Networks for Delivering Managed SASE Services Worldwide

·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's first SASE platform, and Expereo, a leading provider of managed network solutions, announced today that Expereo will be offering Cato SASE Cloud services worldwide. Cato also certified Expereo as an MSP Premium Partner, the highest certification Cato awards MSPs, attesting to the thorough SASE training and expertise of the Expereo team.

Along with extensive design and implementation experience, Expereo brings unmatched global reach, delivering last-mile access in over 190 countries. "We are delighted to be partnering with Expereo," says Mark Draper, EMEA Channel Director for Cato Networks. "Our joint offering enables enterprises everywhere to choose one global provider for all of their SASE demands – from design to deployment, to management."

"Cato Networks, provider of the world's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, is the pioneer in converging networking and network security in the cloud. Our customers will now have access to the Cato platform through our managed services. By extending our EDGE service portfolio and combining it with the Expereo Connect and Cloud services, we are securing both the underlay and overlay solutions they need for optimizing secure access into on-premises and in the cloud applications. By incorporating the Cato platform into our service offering, we can now serve our customers even better during their digital transformation," says Luc van de Leijgraaf, Director Partner Sales at Expereo.

About Cato Networks
Cato provides the world's first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters and remote users into the network with a zero-trust architecture. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever's next. CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.

About Expereo
Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access Optimization services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business' productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance. In Feb 2021, Vitruvian Partners, an international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority stake holding in Expereo, alongside to the leading European private equity firm Apax Partners SAS, and company management.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expereo-selects-cato-networks-for-delivering-managed-sase-services-worldwide-301467275.html

SOURCE Cato Networks

