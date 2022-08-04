U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

Experience Accumulated Over 18 Months in Santarém District Hospital in Portugal Demonstrates Significant Impact of Biolog-id Solution

Biolog-id
·2 min read
Biolog-id
Biolog-id

Santarém District Hospital Blood Bank reports on the long-term impact of using Biolog-id’s real-time Transfusion Solution combined with Biolog-id’s Advanced Analytics Dashboards.

PARIS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospital Distrital de Santarém (HDS) is part of the Portuguese National Health Service, and servs a population of approximately 200,000 people in the central region of Portugal. The HDS Blood Bank is responsible for the transfusion needs of this 419-bed hospital with more than 6,000 blood transfusions each year.

For the last 18 months the HDS Blood Bank has been using Biolog-id’s Transfusion Solution alongside Biolog-id’s Advanced Analytics Dashboards. Both the real-time and advanced analytics dashboards combine data collected directly from the RFID system with additional data from the Blood Bank Management System, such as Rh/Kell phenotype data.

“The ability to automatically and reliably record the movement of blood products throughout the hospital gives as a new degree of visibility and control,” said Dra. Rute Ribeiro, Quality Coordinator at the HDS Blood Bank. “This improves our ability to decide which units to send out, and which units to accept back, so we can reduce waste while improving the quality of our service to the hospital."

“The system provides us with digital visibility to inventory levels and product movements," said Dr. João Moura, Director of the HDS Blood Bank. “It helps us improve decision-making and other common practices, which result in significant operational impact, and is an important step forward in safety.”

“The experience of HDS over the last 18 months showcases the multi-dimensional impact of the Biolog-id portfolio,” said Philippe Jacquet, Executive Director of Sales EMEA/LATAM at Biolog-id. “We are excited to see the combined impact of our ability to support decisions in real time, with the power of robust retrospective analysis.”

About Hospital De Santarém

The District Hospital of Santarém (HDS) is a Corporate Public Entity located in the city of Santarém in the central region of Portugal, in full operation since 1985. The Hospital is part of the Portuguese National Health Service (SNS). It was built in the late 70’s with the aim of providing a new health infrastructure for the city. The Hospital is equipped with all the main medical and surgical specialties, serving a population of approximately 200,000 inhabitants. It has now a total of 419 beds, where more than 6,000 blood transfusions are delivered each year.

HDS URL: https://www.hds.min-saude.pt/

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id develops value-chain optimization solutions that create, collect, and consolidates high quality data to drive operational, commercial, and clinical impact for high-value high-impact products. Biolog-id’s patented platform is used by multiple customers in the US, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder and the Xerys Funds.

Biolog-id URL: www.biolog-id.com
Contact: Diane Muller, diane.muller@biolog-id.com


