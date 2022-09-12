U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,161.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,580.00
    -12.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.80
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    -1.44 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0085
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -0.82 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1611
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9190
    +0.3550 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,620.52
    +85.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.10
    +26.50 (+5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,523.60
    +308.85 (+1.09%)
     

Experience global gourmet delights at Singapore EXPO with the return of World Food Fair from 15 - 18 September 2022

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet ready-to-eat meals by Hong Kong Michelin-starred chefs from Sinstant Singapore, and premium lobster broth created in collaboration with local food influencer Miss Tam Chiak and celebrity chef Chao Yong, are among the exciting new launches next week at one of Singapore's largest food and beverage exhibitions.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellar)

World Food Fair 2022 - a Constellar event – will bring together more than 1,000 international F&B and related products from 15 – 18 September at Singapore EXPO, with four days of delicious eats and attractive deals for consumers to enjoy. World Food Fair is one of Singapore's largest and longest running food and beverage exhibitions, featuring top international brands and popular favourites from regions such as Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The event is part of the Singapore Food Shows series, which includes Yummy Food Expo and Food & Beverage Fair.

"From the tremendous response we received to Yummy Food Expo in June we're confident that there is a strong demand for in-person consumer food shows providing opportunities to discover and sample gourmet delights in a vibrant festival atmosphere. The 17th edition of World Food Fair will be an experiential showcase of innovative products, international favourites and a diverse variety of delectable delights from around the globe," said Koh Shiang Chyi, Portfolio Director at Constellar.

Highlights at World Food Fair 2022 include Hong Kong-style beef brisket and tendon by 2-star Michelin Chef Cheng Kam Fu and mala chicken hotpot by Michelin Bib Gourmand Chef Ng Kong Kiu from new exhibitor Sinstant Singapore. Conceptualised in Singapore, Sinstant is founded by Mr Robert Chua, who brought the famed Tim Ho Wan to over 40 outlets across Asia, alongside Kam's Roast and Joy Luck Teahouse.

"We are thrilled to bring our Michelin-starred and local hawker heritage dishes to World Food Fair 2022, giving consumers a chance to taste our gourmet Ready-To-Eat and Ready-To-Cook products. These are proudly made in Singapore using innovative technologies and quality ingredients," said Mr Chua.

Another highlight at World Food Fair 2022 is TOW KAY NEO, a special collaboration between Miss Tam Chiak and Celebrity Chef Cao Yong offering a selection of quality broths made with premium all-natural ingredients with no MSG and preservatives. Consumers can taste their signature premium lobster broth through an umami seafood pao fan, pork collagen broth through a robust pig stomach chicken soup, and giant grouper fish broth through a nourishing red grouper fish soup.

"This is our first time participating at an in-person consumer food show, and we are looking forward to meeting fellow foodies as well as the experience of sharing more about and getting immediate feedback on our products. It is also our first-time selling bundle broths for dining-in too," said food writer Maureen Ow, lady boss of Miss Tam Chiak and co-creator of TOW KAY NEO.

The four-day food extravaganza at Singapore EXPO Hall 6 will also showcase an appetising array of international delights including popular North Indian Street food Pani Puri, ethically sourced coffee from Melbourne's Merchant Coffee Roasters, and Hadi ginger tea made from traditionally fermented gingers grown on Jiri Mountain in South Korea. Muslim-owned Beigelhaus will also be bringing their beigels for consumers to enjoy, and they will be donating $0.50 to the Singapore Association for the Visually Handicapped with every beigel purchased.

Fans of Thai cuisine will be spoilt for choice with authentic offerings from the land of smiles that include Thai grilled pork skewers, more popularly known as Moo Ping, as well as the original crab omelette fried rice from Flying Pig at Golden Mile, famous for their generous portions and succulent chunks of crab meat at a wallet-friendly price.

With a minimum spend of just S$50, visitors can also take part in a spend & win lucky draw featuring over S$62,888 worth of sure-win prizes. Daily grand prizes include the AOX-2000NU Alkaline Antioxidant Dispenser from AOX Singapore, and top prizes such as a Sincero Rice Cooker, the illy X7.1 iperEspresso Machine and more.

World Food Fair will be at the Singapore EXPO Hall 6 from 15 to 18 September 2022 (Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm). Admission is free. Sign up for the mailing list and preview the best deals in advance here.

For the latest information, visit the Singapore Food Shows website here, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Social media hashtags: #WorldFoodFair #世界美食展 #WorldFoodFair2022 #世界美食展2022 #WFF2022 #SingaporeFoodShows #新加坡美食展

Media Assets for Download: https://ter.li/qkvujk

The Constellar Communications team can also be reached at comms@constellar.co

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar

Recommended Stories

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    Across the nation, the cost of food is on the rise; in fact, we haven't seen these kinds of markups since the late 1970s. Although inflation appears to be slowing down, it's not as though groceries...

  • I've Been A Costco Member For Eight Years Now — Here Are The Snacks I Buy Again And Again

    As a mom to three always-hungry kids, my household runs on snacks.View Entire Post ›

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Dinners for Fall

    As the weather starts to cool and the leaves start to change, my appetite gravitates towards all things warm, creamy, cozy and comforting. That can mean everything from a hearty One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan to zippy, spicy Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas. These recipes make use of some of the best flavors fall has to offer, including squash, root vegetables and the lingering tomatoes of summer.

  • This secret In-N-Out menu item went viral on TikTok. But don't try to order it. Here's why

    A TikTok video about In-N-Out fries went viral, but employees are begging people to stop ordering them this way. Here's why.

  • Here are the stores with the most affordable staple grocery prices in the Bellingham area

    We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the cheapest prices.

  • Chick-fil-A brings back Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich, adds autumn milkshake to menu

    Chick-fil-A's menu is getting a new Autumn Spice Milkshake and the return of its Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. Sept. 12-Nov. 12.

  • 9 Things in Your Pantry You Should Throw Away

    When was the last time you cleaned out your pantry? If you're like us, it may be time for an inventory update. We bet there are a lot of items in there that are no good or have expired. To help you get started, here are nine common types of pantry items that you most likely need to take a closer look at and possibly toss.

  • 6 Popular Trader Joe's Foods With the Lowest Quality Ingredients

    Trader Joe's has easily become one of the most popular grocery stores and continues to expand across the country. It sells delicious food at an affordable price and seems to always be coming up with new creative items, and it's home to some cult favorites like Cookie Butter, their Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, and the Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese.Although Trader Joe's sells delicious and sometimes super healthy food, there are some popular items that contain some not-so-ideal ingredients

  • 12 5-Ingredient Salads That Are Simply Delicious

    Salads are refreshing and easy options when you need a healthy side dish, and these recipes have made them even easier. Aside from pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil, these salads require no more than five ingredients to make, so shopping will be minimal for a tasty result. Recipes like our Cucumber & Vinegar Salad and White Bean & Veggie Salad are simply delicious.

  • These 30 Copycat Starbucks Drink Recipes Are Perfect For Starbucks Enthusiasts

    You might be surprised that you already have everything you need to make a homemade "Frappuccino."View Entire Post ›

  • Do’s and Don’ts of Dollar Store Shopping

    Dollar stores like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar General have become more and more popular as a places to get certain personal, household and food items at extraordinarily low prices....

  • 13 Pasta Dinners You Can Make in a Skillet

    Cooking up a comforting pasta dinner is incredibly easy with these skillet recipes. These dishes come together in just one pan, so you'll be thanking yourself when it's time to clean up later. Recipes like our White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi and Skillet Lasagna are delicious dinners perfect for busy nights.

  • Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride

    When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were greeted by protesters with nooses in front of the Statehouse. “Boise was a very different place back then — it was not a safe time to be LGBTQIA,” he said.

  • Inside the remarkable music festival where Russians and Ukrainians play together

    The streets of Tbilisi, Georgia’s vibrant capital, may be full of anti-Russian manifestations – sweary graffiti on walls, Ukrainian flags in windows – but up in the eastern wine country they do things more gently. At least in Tsinandali they do. In sight of the wild Caucasus Mountains, best known as a conflict-ridden region, an oasis-like old wine estate has become home to a remarkable music festival, one of whose aims is to ease geopolitical tensions by bringing people together. “Seeing a music

  • 20 Low-Carb One-Pot Dinners for the Mediterranean Diet

    These delicious dinner recipes are easy to prepare, requiring only one pot, skillet or sheet pan to make. With ingredients like veggies, beans, eggs and poultry, these balanced dishes fit well with the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Each dinner also contains no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving, so you can follow a low-carb eating pattern while reaping the benefits the Mediterranean diet provides.

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake After Getting Regulatory OK To Buy 50%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose slightly late Friday.

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.