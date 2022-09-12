Experience global gourmet delights at Singapore EXPO with the return of World Food Fair from 15 - 18 September 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet ready-to-eat meals by Hong Kong Michelin-starred chefs from Sinstant Singapore, and premium lobster broth created in collaboration with local food influencer Miss Tam Chiak and celebrity chef Chao Yong, are among the exciting new launches next week at one of Singapore's largest food and beverage exhibitions.

World Food Fair 2022 - a Constellar event – will bring together more than 1,000 international F&B and related products from 15 – 18 September at Singapore EXPO, with four days of delicious eats and attractive deals for consumers to enjoy. World Food Fair is one of Singapore's largest and longest running food and beverage exhibitions, featuring top international brands and popular favourites from regions such as Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The event is part of the Singapore Food Shows series, which includes Yummy Food Expo and Food & Beverage Fair.

"From the tremendous response we received to Yummy Food Expo in June we're confident that there is a strong demand for in-person consumer food shows providing opportunities to discover and sample gourmet delights in a vibrant festival atmosphere. The 17th edition of World Food Fair will be an experiential showcase of innovative products, international favourites and a diverse variety of delectable delights from around the globe," said Koh Shiang Chyi, Portfolio Director at Constellar.

Highlights at World Food Fair 2022 include Hong Kong-style beef brisket and tendon by 2-star Michelin Chef Cheng Kam Fu and mala chicken hotpot by Michelin Bib Gourmand Chef Ng Kong Kiu from new exhibitor Sinstant Singapore. Conceptualised in Singapore, Sinstant is founded by Mr Robert Chua, who brought the famed Tim Ho Wan to over 40 outlets across Asia, alongside Kam's Roast and Joy Luck Teahouse.

"We are thrilled to bring our Michelin-starred and local hawker heritage dishes to World Food Fair 2022, giving consumers a chance to taste our gourmet Ready-To-Eat and Ready-To-Cook products. These are proudly made in Singapore using innovative technologies and quality ingredients," said Mr Chua.

Another highlight at World Food Fair 2022 is TOW KAY NEO, a special collaboration between Miss Tam Chiak and Celebrity Chef Cao Yong offering a selection of quality broths made with premium all-natural ingredients with no MSG and preservatives. Consumers can taste their signature premium lobster broth through an umami seafood pao fan, pork collagen broth through a robust pig stomach chicken soup, and giant grouper fish broth through a nourishing red grouper fish soup.

"This is our first time participating at an in-person consumer food show, and we are looking forward to meeting fellow foodies as well as the experience of sharing more about and getting immediate feedback on our products. It is also our first-time selling bundle broths for dining-in too," said food writer Maureen Ow, lady boss of Miss Tam Chiak and co-creator of TOW KAY NEO.

The four-day food extravaganza at Singapore EXPO Hall 6 will also showcase an appetising array of international delights including popular North Indian Street food Pani Puri, ethically sourced coffee from Melbourne's Merchant Coffee Roasters, and Hadi ginger tea made from traditionally fermented gingers grown on Jiri Mountain in South Korea. Muslim-owned Beigelhaus will also be bringing their beigels for consumers to enjoy, and they will be donating $0.50 to the Singapore Association for the Visually Handicapped with every beigel purchased.

Fans of Thai cuisine will be spoilt for choice with authentic offerings from the land of smiles that include Thai grilled pork skewers, more popularly known as Moo Ping, as well as the original crab omelette fried rice from Flying Pig at Golden Mile, famous for their generous portions and succulent chunks of crab meat at a wallet-friendly price.

With a minimum spend of just S$50, visitors can also take part in a spend & win lucky draw featuring over S$62,888 worth of sure-win prizes. Daily grand prizes include the AOX-2000NU Alkaline Antioxidant Dispenser from AOX Singapore, and top prizes such as a Sincero Rice Cooker, the illy X7.1 iperEspresso Machine and more.

World Food Fair will be at the Singapore EXPO Hall 6 from 15 to 18 September 2022 (Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm). Admission is free. Sign up for the mailing list and preview the best deals in advance here.

