Experience Senior Living community in Naples will meet need for housing in fast-growing city

·2 min read

Latest development from ESL planned to break ground in Naples, Fla. in Q4 2022

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Senior Living (ESL) is creating communities with purpose across the U.S. and will soon break ground on a new luxury community in Naples, Fla. located at 8480 Rattlesnake Hammock Road. The Gallery at Naples is 169,327 square feet consisting of 158 homes with 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites for seniors. ESL plans to break ground in Q4 2022.

Experience Senior Living (ESL) will break ground on The Gallery at Naples in Q4 2022.
With more than 50% of the population in the market over 65, it is the ultimate destination for those seeking sugar-sand beaches, warm weather year-round, and Gulf Coast living at its best. Amenities to be offered in the four-story community include a professional beauty salon, fitness room, pickleball court, saltwater outdoor pool, screened-in patios, movie theater, steak house, a full bar as well as multiple other dining venues and activities areas. Our concierge floor will have full kitchens and a dedicated lounge providing a unique offering in the market. 24/7 nursing staff is available on-site as well as services such as moving coordination, concierge assistance and chauffeured transportation. The Gallery collection of communities by ESLD commissions local artists to produce pieces that are unique to the area.

"We are very intentional about the locations we select for Experience Senior Living developments," Phill Barklow, president of ESL, said. "Naples is an ideal retirement community and residents desire to stay in the area. Through our well-suited amenities and services, we allow people to continue to make Naples their home. Our vision is simple, to disrupt the experience of aging. Through this lens, we are proud to bring The Gallery at Naples to market with the very best offerings so our residents and their families can celebrate life together."

For more information about ESL as well as existing and future properties, visit ExperienceSRLiving.com.

About Experience Senior Living LLC

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner-operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimaging seniors housing based on our extensive experience serving in a variety of areas, implementing strategic, operational, and human objectives. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care, focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs, centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals are fueled by their passion to empower individuals to live a full and well life now and as they grow older. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, CO with communities either active or under development in six states: California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

News Media Contact:
Kirstin Barbour
303.293.0693
pr@esl5280.com

Experience Senior Living logo (PRNewsfoto/Experience Senior Living)
Experience Senior Living logo (PRNewsfoto/Experience Senior Living)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experience-senior-living-community-in-naples-will-meet-need-for-housing-in-fast-growing-city-301619501.html

SOURCE Experience Senior Living

