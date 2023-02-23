U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

EXPERIENCE SHOWS, AS TWO LEADING VANCOUVER LABOUR LAW COLLEAGUES RECEIVE PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Two of BC's leading and most experienced labour lawyers, both founding partners of Roper Greyell LLP, based in Vancouver, have received prominent national and international honours, recognizing their lifelong impact on the field.

EXPERIENCE SHOWS, AS TWO LEADING VANCOUVER LABOUR LAW COLLEAGUES RECEIVE PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION (CNW Group/Roper Greyell LLP)
EXPERIENCE SHOWS, AS TWO LEADING VANCOUVER LABOUR LAW COLLEAGUES RECEIVE PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION (CNW Group/Roper Greyell LLP)

Thomas A. (Tom) Roper, K.C., Chair of Roper Greyell has received the Bora Laskin Award for 2022. This is one of Canada's top law awards and recognizes Tom's decades of outstanding contributions to Canadian labour law.

Meanwhile, Tom's colleague Delayne Sartison K.C. has been elected a fellow of the prominent U.S.-based College of Labor & Employment Lawyers. Only five British Columbia lawyers have ever been accepted into this organization, including Tom Roper. The College is a professional association headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, that honours the leading lawyers in the practice of Labour and Employment Law in the U.S. and Canada.

Bora Laskin Award 2022 – Tom Roper, Chair, Roper Greyell, Vancouver, B.C.

Among the many accomplishments of his 47-year career, Tom was one of three special advisers called upon by the Province of British Columbia to help revamp the B.C. Labour Relations Code in 1992. Those changes brought stability and innovation to B.C.'s labour relations system. Tom has also acted as counsel to unionized and non-union employers in virtually every sector of the Canadian economy.

The Bora Laskin Award itself was established by the University of Toronto 20 years ago in honour of the late Bora Laskin, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. Well-recognized in legal circles as a pre-eminent law scholar, Laskin was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada in 1970 and named Chief Justice in 1973. In all, he served on the Supreme Court for 14 years.

As Chair and a founding partner of Roper Greyell in Vancouver, Tom's expertise is highly sought after by clients, organizations, educators and colleagues.

He has written numerous articles, lectured for Continuing Legal Education and is invited regularly to speak on labour and employment law matters. Tom is also past president of the Human Resources Management Association of British Columbia (now the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon) and has been recognized with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the HR profession.

Today, he continues to share his extensive experience and technical understanding of the law with others, including the younger lawyers in his firm through mentoring relationships.

As noted by the award selection committee, Tom has "made an indelible mark in the labour relations community," having "deservedly gained the confidence of both sides of the labour bar in British Columbia, as well as universal respect from arbitrators and mediators in the province and beyond".

College of Labor & Employment Lawyers Fellow - Delayne Sartison, K.C.

Delayne was formally inducted to the College in November 2022 a year after being elected as a Fellow in the Class of 2021. A founding partner of Roper Greyell, Delayne advises employers on all aspects of management-side labour, employment, and human rights issues in the workplace.

Fellows are recognized as distinguished members of the labour and employment community who promote achievement, advancement, and excellence in the practice by setting standards of professionalism and civility, by sharing their experience and knowledge and by acting as a resource for academia, the government, the judiciary and the community at large.

Particularly known for her experience in health sector labour relations and advising on the application of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to collective agreements and collective bargaining, Delayne has also worked with clients on restructuring and business reorganizations and dispositions.

She also works on accommodation for employees with disabilities including mental health and addiction challenges, sensitive workplace harassment and conflict, labour arbitration, managing and planning for change in a unionized environment, and bargaining unit structure.

Delayne was also recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada 2023 as "Lawyer of the Year" for Vancouver in the area of Education Law.

On being admitted as a Fellow, Delayne said, "I am honoured to be admitted to a College that includes people who reflect the principles and professionalism that is the hallmark of what we strive for. I also want to thank the team at Roper Greyell for being the best professional team one could imagine. Although it's my name added to the rolls of the College, this is very much shared with all of Roper Greyell."

About Roper Greyell LLP
Roper Greyell is one of the most well-respected and recognized workplace law practices in Western Canada. We focus on understanding our clients, their businesses, and the evolving trends and issues within their industries. Our lawyers are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality legal representation and strategic counsel in all areas of workplace law. We build strong and trusting relationships with our clients, developing a long-term business partnership, focused on immediate solutions and strategies for future success. By partnering with our clients and adopting a team approach, we ensure that clients are served promptly and effectively by lawyers they know and trust. Your workplace. Our business.

Roper Greyell LLP's logo and photos of Tom Roper and Delayne Sartison are available here.

Follow LinkedIn or @RoperGreyell on Twitter

SOURCE Roper Greyell LLP

