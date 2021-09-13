Experienced Advisor Makes the Move from Wells Fargo Advisors to Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, an independent advisory practice serving the financial goals of individuals, businesses and corporate retirement plan sponsors has added Mike Hartman, CFP®, Financial Advisor, to its burgeoning Hunt Valley office.

Mike Hartman has joined Seventy2 Capital after 12 years with Wells Fargo Advisors and brings 23 years of experience in the industry. He has been recognized as a Wells Fargo Advisors Premier Advisor* from 2011 to 2021 and a Five Star Wealth Manager** consecutively from 2012 – 2021. Mike specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management strategies and investment planning advice to help his clients make educated, sensible financial decisions that helps them enjoy their lives more fully.

"Excited to be part of the Seventy2 Capital team and have the opportunity to transition to an independent platform with little to no disruption for my clients," said Hartman."Moving to Seventy2 Capital made complete sense for me. The Partners were responsive throughout the process, always addressing my concerns or questions with diligence and demonstrating their commitment to the growth of my business and putting the client first."

Troy Elser, Partner at Seventy2 Capital, has doubled the Hunt Valley team since establishing the office in June 2020. "The Baltimore region has an exceptional pool of talented advisors who are seeking more independence without giving up the resources necessary to help their clients achieve their goals. Mike's experience, professionalism, and integrity align with the culture and team we are building here. We hope our strategic relationship with the Wells Fargo Advisors platform will help us attract more advisors like Mike to the independent channel."

Mike Hartman holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bucknell University. He joins the practice as an Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor and will be located in the Hunt Valley office. To learn more about Mike and how you can become a client or advisor with Seventy2 Capital, please visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital is committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism. They have 22 registered associates, 9 support associates and some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS®. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work*** in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,350 owners and advisors in 537 practices administering over $144 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-0921-00390

