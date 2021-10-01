U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Experienced corporate attorney Edward A. Reilly joins McDonald Hopkins

·2 min read

New addition strengthens McDonald Hopkins' litigation finance and general corporate bench and continues firm's momentum

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward A. Reilly, Jr. has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as Of Counsel in the Business Department, adding his expertise to the firm's litigation finance and general corporate teams. Reilly will be affiliated with the firm's Chicago office and continue to reside and operate remotely from New York.

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)
McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Throughout his legal career, Reilly has been a corporate partner with several international law firms, most recently Goodwin Procter. In that capacity he has typically represented corporations and financial sponsors including prominent venture capital, mezzanine, private equity and hedge funds. In 2012 Reilly founded and since then has managed Themis Legal Capital, a commercial litigation finance business based in New York City. At McDonald Hopkins, Reilly will work closely with the firm's litigation finance practice as well as support the firm's general corporate practice.

"Ed's legal experience and business expertise make him an invaluable asset to our firm and to our clients," said James Stief, Chair of McDonald Hopkins' Business Department. "It is an exceptional opportunity for any firm to bring in an attorney with such a prolific career. His prowess as a founder and manager of an asset management business enhances a team at McDonald Hopkins that is already on the cutting edge in the field."

"I have been impressed with McDonald Hopkins' commitment to providing legal services to the growing litigation finance industry and look forward to bringing my hands-on experience to bear in this practice," said Reilly. "Moreover, as I have learned more about the firm I have become excited about the opportunity to work with the firm's outstanding team of business lawyers in a broad range of matters."

Reilly is a frequent author and speaker on litigation finance with a focus on the technical aspects of executing litigation finance transactions and counseling on creative uses for litigation financing to facilitate transactions and support corporate business objectives.

Reilly earned his J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame.

Reilly can be reached at ereilly@mcdonaldhopkins.com or 312.642.7062.

About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experienced-corporate-attorney-edward-a-reilly-joins-mcdonald-hopkins-301389984.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

