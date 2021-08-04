U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.57
    -14.58 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,928.29
    -188.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,747.92
    -13.38 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.80
    -3.78 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    -1.79 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1990
    +0.0230 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5430
    +0.4930 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,992.78
    +405.46 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.68
    +30.91 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.04
    +22.32 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Experiences Canada and Canada Life Offer Youth Across Canada Opportunity to Fast-Track their Ideas and Projects for Reconciliation

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Experiences Canada is reopening applications for its virtual Youth Leadership Forum on Reconciliation, bringing together 70 Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth (aged 14-25) from across the country to develop their ideas for taking greater action toward reconciliation.

We know that now is the time for us to act, to do real things that will create meaningful impact.

Originally planned for July 5-9th, the Forum was postponed out of respect for the Indigenous participants and communities grieving the recent confirmations of burial sites at former residential schools across Canada. The event will now take place October 13th-17th and will offer youth participants' immediate access to the new Canada Life Micro-Grants for Reconciliation fund, allowing them to bring their projects to light.

"Over the past five years, Experiences Canada has been committed to building and strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities, doubling the participation of Indigenous youth in our exchanges programs," said Deborah Morrison. "Over the past year we also produced extensive online programming and educational resources to amplify Indigenous voices and encourage learning and dialogue about the systemic injustices experienced by Indigenous peoples since settlers took over the country. However, like many Canadians, we know that now is the time for us to act, to do real things that will create meaningful impact."

During the virtual forum, youth will participate in sharing circles to discuss the needs of Indigenous youth and their communities and share what reconciliation means to them. They will hear from Elders, Knowledge Keepers, community leaders and youth leaders about some of the inspiring work that is happening right now to effect change. Participants will also work in small groups to develop their own ideas and projects that address reconciliation as a priority and/or answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action.

"The goal of the week will be for participants to come away fully ready to implement a project that they feel pride in shaping and have the confidence to lead in their own community," explains Jamie McCullough, Director of Programs for Experiences Canada. "What will make this forum unique is the immediate financial investment in their idea as well as the after-care youth will receive from Experiences Canada and volunteer mentors, following the forum, to help provide the participants with the support they need to carry out their project."

"Canada Life is committed to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and creating inclusive workplaces and communities. This begins with listening and learning to create cultures of understanding and acceptance," said David Loney, Senior Vice-President, Technology Enablement Platforms, Canada Life. "That's why we've been pleased to support Experiences Canada and their mission for more than four decades. Together, we're providing youth the tools and opportunities to learn and create new ways to address injustices in our communities and our country. We want to empower today's youth to become the mindful leaders of tomorrow."

The Canada Life Micro-Grants for Reconciliation will provide youth participants with grants of up to $2500 depending on the scale and scope of their project. The grants program will be administered by Experiences Canada and available to any youth participating in the Forum or accessing their online reconciliation webinars and resources. All youth recipients will be required to submit budgets and provide a final report or testimonial for their project commensurate to the level of their funding.

Experiences Canada is grateful for the generous support of Canada Life, along with other partners including Department of Canadian Heritage, Winnipeg Foundation, Power Corporation, and the Pollard Family Foundation who share their commitment to inspiring youth's voices and leadership in addressing key challenges and opportunities for their generation.

SOURCE Experiences Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c5606.html

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan forgiveness: GOP's Grassley cites Pelosi to argue that Biden can't cancel debt

    A top GOP senator cited a recent assertion by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) to argue that the White House cannot broadly cancel student loan debt through executive action.

  • NYC, big employers taking hard line against vaccine holdouts

    New York on Tuesday became the nation's first big city to announce it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, shows and gyms, joining the growing list of state and local governments and large employers taking a hard line against both the surging delta variant and vaccine holdouts. Meat and poultry giant Tyson Foods said it will require all of its approximately 120,000 U.S. employees to get the shot over the next three months, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so.

  • SEC asks Congress to help agency stake out regulatory ground in crypto

    The SEC said Tuesday it hopes to stake out the space to regulate some cryptocurrencies and crypto markets, but needs help from Congress first.

  • DC, crypto industry tangle over potentially 'devastating impact' of infrastructure deal

    The new infrastructure bill contains measures that would have a big impact on the cryptocurrency industry.

  • SEC Chair Gensler calls on Congress to rein in crypto

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s comments on cryptocurrency and how he wants Congress to regulate crypto to protect investors from a catastrophe.

  • Infrastructure bill floats national mileage fee despite Biden's $400,000 tax hike 'red line'

    The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure accord would institute a multiyear "national motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot" program that, without future intervention from the White House, could potentially violate one of President Joe Biden's previously stated red lines.

  • Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks – Will You Get One?

    States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...

  • FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month: NY Times

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen touts infrastructure bill as reducing economic inequality

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday traveled to Atlanta to call for passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying it would help reverse wage and racial inequalities and start to mitigate climate change. Yellen, in excerpts of remarks to be delivered at the city of Atlanta's economic development authority, called the bill, now under debate in the U.S. Senate, the largest infrastructure investment since the construction of the interstate highway system began in the 1950s under the Eisenhower administration.

  • Ann Wagner opting against Missouri Senate bid leaves Vicky Hartzler as sole female GOP contender

    Rep. Ann Wagner bowed out of the Missouri Senate race as the Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt solidified as a contest between former Gov. Eric Greitens, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and state attorney general Eric Schmitt.

  • Maricopa County and Dominion refuse to comply with audit subpoenas

    The Arizona state Senate demanded more information from the county and voting systems company to help contractors complete a controversial 2020 election audit.

  • 'Completely Violated': Women Describe Cuomo's Groping and Intimidation

    The governor placed his finger on the back of the trooper’s neck, standing behind her in an elevator at his Manhattan office, tracing the path of her spine with a two-word narration: “Hey, you.” Sometimes, he asked questions — Why didn’t she wear a dress? Why pursue marriage when “your sex drive goes down” afterward? Could he kiss her? — and sometimes, he made statements: He remarked that his ideal girlfriend could “handle pain.” He said that the trooper, in her late 20s, was “too old” for him.

  • CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic. It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. The announcement was a reversal for the Biden administration, which allowed an earlier moratorium to lapse over the weekend after saying a Supreme Court ruling prevented an extension.

  • Denver rolls out its first vaccine mandates

    Denver is cracking its whip to boost citywide coronavirus vaccination rates. Why it matters: Top state and local officials agree that thousands more residents need to get the jab — and now — if Coloradans want to avoid another devastating blow this fall and winter. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced a new vaccination requirement for the city government's 10,000-plus

  • Biden Administration Issues New Eviction Moratorium

    The move follows pressure from progressive Democrats who had pressed for a revival of lapsed tenant protections despite White House officials saying they lacked the legal authority to do so.

  • U.S. CDC announces new 60-day COVID-19 eviction moratorium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections citing the raging Delta variant after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. The order applies to about 80% of U.S. counties that have substantial or high COVID-19 community transmission rates and covers about 90% of the U.S. population. The CDC said it will expand the protections to additional counties if they see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

  • Biden's eviction moratorium is a microcosm of his presidency

    Biden's eviction moratorium is a microcosm of his presidency

  • U.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit resets

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday took additional steps to preserve the federal government's borrowing capacity under a reinstated debt limit, suspending some investments in government employee retirement and health benefits funds. In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, Yellen said she was suspending investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund that are not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.

  • UPDATE 4-CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which protected millions of Americans behind on their rent from being tossed out of houses and apartments, expired at midnight on Saturday, with Congress failing to renew it as Biden had asked.

  • State of Crypto: Infrastructure Bill Shows Congress Sees Crypto as Here to Stay

    Congress's infrastructure bill may not be great for the U.S. crypto scene, but that there's a tax provision at all shows lawmakers recognize the industry's permanence.