Experiential Marketing Services Market to reach USD 15.53 Billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Experiential Marketing Services Market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.53 Billion during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment

Experiential Marketing Services Market
Experiential Marketing Services Market

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats?
    The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

  • What are the expected price changes in this market?
    The Experiential Marketing Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.57% during 2021-2025.

Get detailed insights on the trends and challenges: www.spendedge.com/report/experiential-marketing-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Denstu Group Inc., WPP Plc, Omnicom Group Inc., Havas SA, Publicis Groupe SA, and MDC Partners Inc, are some of the major market participants. 

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    The hourly pricing model, Flat-fee pricing model, and Project-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Experiential Marketing Services Market.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on the technology infrastructure provided and looks for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

  • Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

  • Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on Experiential Marketing Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Experiential Marketing Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more:

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experiential-marketing-services-market-to-reach-usd-15-53-billion-by-2025--spendedge-301622556.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

