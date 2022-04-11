Experion's compelling debut as a Major Contender in the Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by Everest Group

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, announced that Everest Group – a leading global research firm, has positioned it as a 'Major Contender' in Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Experion has been recognized for its core expertise in digital product engineering services that drive new revenue streams, digitize business processes, and help improve operational efficiency and productivity.

On this occasion, Binu Jacob, MD & CEO at Experion Technologies, says, "It is gratifying to be recognized as a Major Contender by a renowned firm like Everest Group, for our core offering which is digital product engineering services. This achievement is also an endorsement for the outcomes delivered by Experionites for our valued clientele globally."

"Experion Technologies has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The company has been supporting its clients across prototyping, development, testing, and maintenance of digital products in areas such as smart utilities, connected vehicles, smart mobility, and retail. Their investments in establishing Centers of Excellence (CoE) covering leading technology areas, such as cloud, AI, computer vision, and data & analytics, as well as labs for hardware and software testing have been instrumental in supporting clients in their digital product engineering endeavors. Clients particularly acknowledge Experion Technologies' customer-centric approach, domain knowledge, and high flexibility during engagements," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group.

The report highlighted the following as Experion's key areas of strength (Full Report):

Significant investments were made to establish labs and CoEs and develop IPs in domains such as cloud engineering, IoT, testing, AI/ML, analysis, and computer vision.

Notably recognized for its customer-centric approach, strong domain knowledge, and high flexibility of the team.

Highly appreciated for its willingness to engage in emerging commercial constructs such as risk-reward and revenue sharing models.

About Experion

Experion Technologies is a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions by harnessing its unmatched expertise in product engineering. As a digital transformation partner to 350+ global customers across 35 countries, Experion is focused to create meaningful value, innovation, and shared success for its customers, partners, and society. To know more, please visit https://www.experionglobal.com/

