U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.50
    +60.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,655.00
    +425.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,316.00
    +205.75 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +29.20 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    +0.76 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9857
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8510
    -0.1050 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,568.18
    +324.49 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.03
    +9.57 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,175.84
    +400.05 (+1.49%)
     

Experis and Cisco Collaborate to Train and Employ a Skilled IT Workforce

·4 min read

The partnership will extend IT training to a broad range of learners, from high schoolers to workers who want to move into IT roles, across the world while helping them secure employment

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when more than 75% of IT/Tech employers report being unable to hire the people they need1, Experis, a global leader in IT professional resourcing and project services and part of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will work together to train, re-, and upskill people around the world with in-demand IT skills and help them use those new skills to secure employment.

Experis Logo
Experis Logo

The collaboration between Experis and the Cisco Networking Academy, which is currently live in the United States and Mexico with plans to expand to additional markets in future phases, will focus on learning paths where the demand for skilled workers is far outpacing supply including: IT Pathways, Cybersecurity, Networking, Programming and Data, and aims to place more than 1,000 people in new IT roles in the first year. Once learners complete one or more courses, they log in to the Experis MITEY (ManpowerGroup Integrated Talent Engine) Matcher, a powerful AI job platform that enables them to create a profile and explore and apply for open IT jobs. By sharing their skills, they create a "skills fingerprint" that can be used to visualize fit for open roles while enabling Talent Agents with robust learner insights.

"The pandemic forced every company to become a digital company, and there are simply not enough people with the right skill set to go around," says ManpowerGroup Latin America President Mónica Flores Barragán. "Together, with Cisco's best-in-class Networking Academy, Experis will be able to expand on our mission to connect talent with re- and upskilling, jobs, and career pathways to support technology transformation and unleash their potential. We're excited to give more people the opportunity to find meaningful, sustainable employment while equipping them with highly sought-after tech skills."

With growing talent shortages, organizations need to look for talent in non-traditional places. Together, Experis and the Networking Academy are creating a sustainable talent ecosystem by welcoming a diverse population of individuals and providing them with opportunities for perpetual learning, nurturing, and growth.

"Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. At Cisco Networking Academy, we provide a pathway to support underserved and underrepresented people so they can gain technical skills to earn meaningful work opportunities," says Laura Quintana, Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking Academy says. "We know education and technology provides opportunities and transforms lives. Equally important, we believe a diverse workforce is vital to power an inclusive digital economy. Our partnership with Experis amplifies our efforts and connects newly skilled learners to in-demand and well-paying jobs."

Every year, the Cisco Networking Academy program teaches millions of students worldwide the skills they need to build, design, secure, and maintain networks—improving their career prospects while filling the global demand for technology and cybersecurity professionals. More than 17.5 million learners have participated in Cisco Networking Academy over the past 25 years.

About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the thirteenth year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About Experis

Experis is the global leader in professional resourcing and project-based solutions. Experis accelerates organizations' growth by attracting, assessing, and placing specialized expertise in IT to deliver in-demand talent for mission-critical positions and projects, enhancing the competitiveness of the organizations and people we serve. Experis is part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies, which also includes Manpower and Talent Solutions.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

1  2022 ManpowerGroup Talent Shortage Survey

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experis-and-cisco-collaborate-to-train-and-employ-a-skilled-it-workforce-301651519.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.

  • Exxon Completes Russia Exit, Says Operation Was Expropriated

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet An

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Inpria sues Lam Research over EUV materials patents

    Two players in Oregon's semiconductor sector may be headed to court over patent infringement claims involving materials used in EUV lithography.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • Iron Giant Vale Beats Output Estimate in New Blow to Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer, churned out more of the steelmaking ingredient than expected last quarter to add further pressure to prices that have been battered by recession fears.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Lea

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer -- undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020 and spotlighting a new class of his most senior lieutenants.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits

  • Chipotle CEO: We don't need unions 'to get between our restaurant teams and our company'

    At Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said he's "disappointed” that a Michigan location choose to unionize earlier this year.