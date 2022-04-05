Experity Ventures Acquires Liberty Legal Funding

Liberty to merge business operations into Experity platform

Experity Ventures

Experity Ventures

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experity Ventures LLC (EV), the parent company for a portfolio of technology driven specialty finance business units with a focus on the litigation finance space, has acquired Fort Lauderdale, Florida based Liberty Legal Funding. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Experity Ventures Founder and Chairman, Joseph Greco commented, "We are excited to complete the acquisition of Liberty Legal Funding as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy that includes accelerated organic growth as well as strategic M&A and joint venture transactions."

Experity CEO, Ryan Silverman added, "I have closely followed Jim McCabe and Marc Hermes as they have scaled Liberty by providing a streamlined customer experience and a compelling product suite. We believe that Liberty will be able to leverage our platform and focus on continued growth and building out its robust pipeline of new relationships."

Liberty Founder and CEO, Jim McCabe commented "We are very excited to partner with the Experity team allowing us to offer additional services and solutions, while we focus on our continued growth plan and strong performance. This partnership also allows us to leverage their industry-leading operational platform and efficient capital structure. We are proud of the position and brand Liberty has built in the market over the last few years and we look forward to accelerating this as part of Experity."

About Liberty Legal Funding

Liberty is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based consumer litigation finance firm founded in 2018 by Jim McCabe and Marc Hermes. Liberty leverages best-in-class process and client service to make the plaintiff/consumer funding process fast and efficient.

For more information on Liberty Legal Funding, please visit www.libertylegalfunding.com

Story continues

About Experity Ventures

Experity Ventures, founded in 2019, is the parent company for Nexify Capital and Nexify Solutions, MedSolve Financial Group, ProMed Capital, Anchor Fundings and Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC / dba Thrivest Link. Nexify Capital has entered into several strategic financing and operational partnerships with legal funding companies in the United States. Nexify Solutions develops and markets best-in-class enterprise and workflow software for the legal funding marketplace, which is designed to automate pre-settlement funding from intake to decision analytics, to servicing and payoff, while offering full accounting and reporting capabilities. MedSolve and ProMed Capital are leading providers of medical receivable funding solutions to healthcare facilities. Anchor Fundings and Thrivest Legal Funding are direct to market pre-settlement legal funding companies that have successfully provided thousands of non-recourse advances to individuals with pending litigation, predominately in personal injury cases. Experity has offices in Philadelphia, New York, Nevada and Florida.

For more information on Experity, please visit www.experityventures.com

Media Contact: Ryan Silverman

rsilverman@experityventures.com

CEO

Related Images













Image 1: Experity Ventures









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



