Expert Advice on the Correlation Between Neurology and Pain

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with chronic pain have always posed a challenge for neurologists, both in diagnosis and in treatment strategies. Why and how neurologists treat pain, however, is dynamically changing. Cassy Price, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, sat down with three experts to discuss neurology and pain treatments at length. Here are the key takeaways:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Orthomolecular Researc)
Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Orthomolecular Researc)

Nerve pain can really get in the way of living your best life, Tracey Teasdale, ND joined us to share her expertise on Neuropathy to help others live without pain.

  • "There are a few other nutrients and nutraceuticals that can be really helpful in terms of nerve health and their regeneration... omega 3 is really fantastic for modulation inflammation, curcumin is another really great natural anti-inflammatory and also has a bit of an affinity to the nerve system too so it can help reduce that inflammation, which is great, alpha lipoic acid has shown a bit in research in terms of improved nerve rejuvenation of the myelin sheath."

Additionally, we all have past experiences that have influenced how our brain and body react to various situations. Dr. Don Wood, PhD helps us explore how these experiences influence our health and how best to address them:

  • "By using cutting-edge neuroscience, we are able to take events and experiences that you have had in your life and we are able within a four-hour process be able to get your mind to start that reprocessing for you... So post-traumatic stress, terror, nightmares, things that people are experiencing like anxiety and panic attacks within a four-hour process we can get your mind to start updating all of that."

Finally, one of the most frequent ways to endure neurological pain stems from common sports injuries. Dr. Jason Ahlan, ND shares more information on prevention techniques:

  • "Aside from the obvious stuff, I always say do more of these things [to prevent sports injuries] - so be patient in terms of running or lifting weights. Be patient. Increase your miles slowly. Increase your weight slowly... Rest. I think a lot of us are jamming a lot into our day, there are certainly less hours in our day these days. Rest is so important."

  • "Things like prolotherapy, platelet rich plasma. I find them very effective for helping these injuries heal faster especially in that case with ligament and tendon injuries especially in conjunction also with a good chiropractor or physiotherapist."

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT AOR:
Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expert-advice-on-the-correlation-between-neurology-and-pain-301373417.html

SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)

