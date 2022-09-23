U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.25
    -18.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,009.00
    -140.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,499.75
    -65.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.50
    -11.30 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.57
    -1.92 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -8.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0078 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.76
    -0.23 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1163
    -0.0092 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4510
    +0.1160 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,183.27
    +104.65 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.91
    +12.38 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.22
    -58.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Expert analysis points to City’s new Aquis Exchange as efficient source of funds for European companies

·2 min read
AQUIS EXCHANGE

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new London-based Aquis Exchange (AQX.LN) opens a new door for European companies to raise public funds faster and more efficiently, says an internationally recognized IR expert in an analysis released today.

Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez, principal of European Investor Relations firm Pedrosa, says that the Aquis market has the potential to become a game-changer for continental companies looking for higher visibility in the City.

Pedrosa-Lopez makes the argument in an article titled "Going public in the City of London has never been easier”, launched today on the Aquis Exchanges website and available here: https://www.aquis.eu/going-public-city-london-has-never-been-easier

Some of the issuers listed on Aquis are Equipmake Holdings (EQIP.AQ), Oberon Investments (OBE.AQ), Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI.AQ) and Shepherd Neame (SHEP.AQ).

AQSE is a Recognised Investment Exchange under Section 285 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, allowing it to operate a regulated listings venue, at the same level as the London Stock Exchange or the London Metal Exchange.

Founded as a trading platform in 2012 by Alasdair Haynes, Aquis Exchange PLC and its subsidiaries are an exchange services group, which operate a pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), a growth and regulated primary market (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develop and license exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Exchange is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers to operate Multilateral Trading Facility businesses in the UK/Switzerland and in EU27 respectively.

Aquis Exchange PLC is quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange and on the Alternative Investment Market of the LSE (AIM) market.

CONTACT: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk +44 151 528 21 22


