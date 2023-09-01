Expert: Austin-area new home sales are healthy, and prices are expected to 'stay strong'

Hello, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

Sales of new homes in the Austin area are healthy, and prices are expected to remain strong, says Ben Caballero, who tracks the local and statewide new-home market as CEO of HomesUSA.com.

Time for a check-in on Central Texas' new-home market.

Ben Caballero, a real estate agent and CEO of Dallas-based HomesUSA.com, tracks the new home market in Texas, including the Austin area, and recently sent along his latest monthly report.

Sales of new homes in the Austin area are healthy, with the pace "showing some improvement" as the average sold price stabilizes. Though seasonal shifts will push sales lower, prices are expected to stay strong, he says.

In July, the three-month moving average of new home sales in the Austin market was 918 compared with 895 new homes sold in June. Statewide, in the four largest housing markets in Texas, total new home sales in July were 5,649 versus 5,803 in June, Caballero said.

“New home sales in Austin are healthy, as new home supply and demand continues to move towards a balance that is good for builders and buyers alike,” Caballero said. However, he notes that seasonal cycles will likely drive sales down in the coming months, but says average home prices should remain stable.

In the Austin region, July's three-month moving average for new home prices was $536,842, down from $541,517 in June. In Texas' top four markets, July's three-month moving average for prices was $462,363, up a tad from $462,307 in June.

“For the past year, new home prices have been flat to slightly down but remain close to near their all-time peak,” Caballero said.

Active listings are flattening, Caballero said. The three-month moving average for active listings in the Austin area last month was 5,294 new homes versus 5,301 in June and 5,322 in May 2023.

“I see listings trending lower to flat and continuing to remain there for a few months depending on what interest rates do,” Caballero said.

Pending new home sales in Austin were down slightly last month, with Caballero citing “the market returning to normal annual cyclicality.” The three-month moving average of Austin’s pending new home sales in July was 1,233 versus 1,263 in June.

“It takes months to plan, build, and deliver new homes and two years for developers to deliver building sites, during which time interest rates and government policy can change,” Caballero said. "Because of the strong growth in Austin, it is vital that builders continue to generate more inventory and they are doing their jobs well, despite all of the challenges in the market today.”

