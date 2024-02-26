Expert panel finds 'disconnect' between Boeing senior management, employees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An expert panel reviewing Boeing’s safety management processes found a "disconnect" between the planemaker's senior management and employees on safety culture and raised other concerns.

The panel report, which was directed by Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people, was critical of Boeing's safety culture on a number of fronts and found "a lack of awareness of safety-related metrics at all levels of the organization." The expert panel was named by the Federal Aviation Administration in early 2023.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)