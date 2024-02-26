Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,084.08
    -4.72 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,137.90
    +6.37 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,023.01
    +26.18 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.82
    +13.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.57
    +1.08 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.30
    -12.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    +0.0350 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2676
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7670
    +0.3270 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    53,375.71
    +1,897.59 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,233.71
    +135.01 (+0.35%)
     

Expert panel finds 'disconnect' between Boeing senior management, employees

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An expert panel reviewing Boeing’s safety management processes found a "disconnect" between the planemaker's senior management and employees on safety culture and raised other concerns.

The panel report, which was directed by Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people, was critical of Boeing's safety culture on a number of fronts and found "a lack of awareness of safety-related metrics at all levels of the organization." The expert panel was named by the Federal Aviation Administration in early 2023.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Advertisement