Expertise Names R. Couri Hay Creative PR to its List of Top PR Firms in NYC

·2 min read

BeeSeen Solutions to Collaborate With RCH

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations has been named to Expertise's 2022 list of Top NYC PR firms for the sixth year in a row from a list of 401 companies in NYC. The company will collaborate with Beeseen Solutions, a full-service digital marketing agency to provide cutting edge digital and comprehensive publicity services to individuals and brands under the RCH Digital Division. The partnership is an effort by both companies to expand their reach and service offerings while remaining true to each company's core values. RCHCPR has represented Harry Winston, Suzanne Somers, Prada, Art Miami, Bulgari, Bergdorf's, Veuve Clicquot, Cuisine Solutions, SOMOS Community Care, Hope for Depression Research Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

(PRNewsfoto/R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations)
(PRNewsfoto/R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations)

The collaboration brings together two acclaimed service providers to create world-class digital and PR strategies. The partnership will combine the traditional PR experience of RCHCPR, with BeeSeen's expertise in marketing to deploy a full suite of PR and digital elements tailored to their client's needs.

"Public relations in today's media landscape requires a deep understanding of social media management and digital marketing to be effective," said R. Couri Hay. RCH Digital has a diversified team of experts in both PR and Digital Marketing under the leadership of Beeseen's Patrick and Peter Pinto. The new division will offer clients more streamlined branding and marketing strategies.

RCH Digital is dedicated to creating and amplifying a digital presence for professionals, companies, and organizations to grow their business while simultaneously engaging in traditional print, online and broadcast media.

"We are excited to offer RCH Digital as a solution to companies and professionals in all industries. We will deliver a premium solution at every level including B to C and B to B strategies," said Patrick Pinto, CMO BeeSeen Solutions.

R. Couri Hay is a publicist and editor. He founded Creative PR 25 years ago to work with clients on Art and Leisure, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Legal, Healthcare, Retail, Beauty and Medicine.

Beeseen Solutions, a Digital Marketing Agency and Strategic Advisory, was established by entrepreneurs who helped build start-ups into successful multi-million-dollar companies.

To learn more about our services visit www.rchdigital.com.

For additional information, contact:
Denise Finnegan at R. Couri Hay Creative PR E: Denise@rcourihaycpr.com T: 212-580-0835
Patrick Pinto at Been Solutions E: info@beeseensolutions.com T: 631-777-8811

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expertise-names-r-couri-hay-creative-pr-to-its-list-of-top-pr-firms-in-nyc-301454645.html

SOURCE R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations

