Experts: Always Buy These 5 Things Right After Valentine’s Day

©iStock.com

Chances are, if you’re out shopping a few days after Feb. 14, you may already have a pretty good idea of what you want from that Valentine’s Day-specific clearance rack.

Besides chocolates — which we’ll get to in a moment — what other great deals should you keep an eye out for as you shop? Check out these expert recommendations of what’s worth buying right after Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Candies and Chocolates

“If you want to stock up on cheap candy, there’s one day in February to do it and that’s on Feb. 15,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews, told GOBankingRates.

Ramhold said retailers will be focusing on clearing out remaining Valentine’s Day candies and chocolates so they can stock up the next round of holiday treats. Right away, shoppers will be able to find candies and chocolates for 50% off at their favorite retailers.

Valentine’s Day Baking Supplies and Goods

If you missed out on your chance to shop for pink cupcake frosting or heart-shaped sprinkles, chances are very good you’ll find these on sale after Valentine’s Day.

Check the Valentine’s Day clearance section carefully to see if you can spot any sales on heart-shaped cookie cutters, Valentine’s Day-themed cake mix or heart-printed baking cups.

Valentine’s Day Decorations

Post-Valentine’s Day, the experts at CouponCabin recommend shopping any and all deals on Valentine’s Day décor.

This may include, but is not limited to, decorative items like heart-shaped plates, mugs, picture frames and candy dishes. Anything red and pink, like artificial flowers, wreaths, wall décor and banners, is also worth checking out.

Valentine’s Day Cards

Savvy shoppers who shop the day after Feb. 14 are likely to find some Valentine’s Day cards on sale.

Depending on where you shop, you might find sales on standalone cards specific for one person or exchange cards designed to pass out to classrooms. Stock up now while supplies last to ensure you have next year’s Valentine’s Day cards purchased in advance.

Seafood

There are a few good reasons why you might want to shop the seafood aisle on Feb. 15 this year.

According to the experts at CouponCabin, seafood is often advertised as a must-buy for romantic dinners — particularly if you plan on cooking on Valentine’s Day. Many seafood entrées, like lobster and shrimp, are sold at sale prices in the days before Feb. 14 at grocery stores.

The day after Feb. 14 is when shoppers can expect to find even steeper discounts on seafood, which is not expected to last long after Feb. 15, since the food must be sold fresh.

