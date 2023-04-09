Experts on How Australian and New Zealand Online Retailers Can Maximise Multi-Channel Marketing

Australian and New Zealand online retailers have a significant opportunity to grow their businesses by adopting a multi-channel marketing strategy.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2023 / According to Zib Digital, the leading digital marketing agency Brisbane-wide, many online retailers in Australia and New Zealand are failing to capitalise on the potential of multi-channel marketing.

Zib Digital AU, Sunday, April 9, 2023, Press release picture

A recent study from e-commerce company Cart.com found that over 80% of consumers in Australia and New Zealand use multiple channels to make purchasing decisions. Zib Digital says this means businesses need to have a presence across various channels to reach their target audience effectively. However, many retailers in this region focus their marketing efforts solely on one or two channels, missing out on potential customers.

Zib Digital recommends that Australian and New Zealand online retailers focus on a cohesive multi-channel marketing strategy that incorporates social media, email marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and paid advertising. By utilising multiple channels, businesses can increase brand awareness and drive traffic to their websites.

The leaders in SEO Brisbane-wide explain that a crucial component of a successful multi-channel marketing strategy is SEO. By optimising their websites for search engines, online retailers can improve their visibility in search results and attract more organic traffic.

Paid advertising is also an important part of a holistic marketing strategy. Zib Digital says by using platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads, businesses can target specific audiences and drive traffic to their websites. Paid advertising can be especially effective when used in conjunction with other channels, such as social media and email marketing.

Social media and email marketing can help businesses stay connected with their customers and build brand loyalty, points out Zib Digital. By creating engaging content and promotions on social media and through email, businesses can drive traffic to their websites and increase conversions.

Story continues

To learn more about how the premier digital marketing and SEO agency Brisbane-wide can help businesses optimise their multi-channel marketing efforts and stay ahead of the competition, contact Zib Digital.

About Zib Digital

As a leading digital marketing agency, Zib Digital has helped grow businesses in a wide variety of industries, both in Australia and internationally, through clever online marketing.

Contact Information

Zib Digital

Manager

(03) 8685 9290

SOURCE: Zib Digital

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/747989/Experts-on-How-Australian-and-New-Zealand-Online-Retailers-Can-Maximise-Multi-Channel-Marketing



