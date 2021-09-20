U.S. markets open in 8 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.00
    -35.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,114.00
    -348.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,231.50
    -94.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.80
    -27.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.24
    -0.73 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    -1.3700 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -18.69 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9270
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,683.59
    -2,185.71 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.63
    -83.90 (-6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit

·6 min read

More Than 60 Leading Organizations Across Civil Society, Academia, Philanthropy, Health, and Social Enterprise Define a 6-Point Plan to End the Global COVID-19 Crisis

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, hosted by the United States, world leaders will gather virtually for the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending The Pandemic And Building Back Better. According to a group of experts convened by the Pandemic Action Network, the summit is an opportunity to kickstart a global coordinated response plan. As the pandemic persists and the gap between the vaccine haves and have nots grows larger, the Network and partners from around the world welcomes the summit and the targets defined by the Biden Administration, but warns that without specific, concrete action driven by transparent leadership and accountability, we will see millions more COVID-19 infections, deaths, and chances for virus mutations. The Framework for a Global Action Plan for COVID-19 Response, backed by 61 organizations, outlines a 6-point global plan of attack to deliver on the summit targets.

"We are 18 months into this crisis, and we still don't have a global plan to address this global pandemic," said Eloise Todd, co-founder of Pandemic Action Network. "This year's UN General Assembly and the Biden Administration's summit must be a step change to how we are tackling this crisis. We need leaders to attend this summit, commit to ensuring that 40% of the world's population gets vaccinated by the end of the year and 70% by mid-2022. Leaders must roll up their sleeves to take the action needed, delivering all the tests, treatments, PPE, and of course vaccines to achieve this ambition. This pandemic is incubating the next one — it's time to do whatever it takes to end the COVID crisis for everyone in 2022."

"The staggering global inequality in vaccine access is costing lives, fracturing the world even more, and compromising global cooperation in all other critical areas such as climate change," said Pascal Lamy. "Vaccinating the world is a solvable problem. But it will require much stronger coordinated action to correct the course and put us firmly on track to end the devastating effects of the pandemic. We've defined what must be done, and we now need leadership and accountability."

Pascal Lamy is President of the Paris Peace Forum and former director-general of the WTO, and one of the 20 individuals and more than 60 organizations that have signed on to the framework, including Care, the CDC Foundation, the Future Africa Forum, Global Citizen, the International Rescue Committee, ONE, PATH, Sabin Vaccine Institute, Save the Children, the United Nations Foundation, VillageReach, and Women in Global Health as well as the Paris Peace Forum.

In order to end the COVID-19 crisis and prepare for the next, Pandemic Action Network, COVID Collaborative, multiple centers at Duke University, and more than 60 global partners are calling on world leaders to:

  1. Strengthen global leadership and accountability. Strong, sustained political leadership and accountability is needed to coordinate and galvanize the many existing multilateral and bilateral responses.

  2. Develop and implement a Global COVID-19 Response Roadmap. Leaders should develop and agree to an end-to-end, fully costed roadmap to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which should include specific, timebound commitments and steps.

  3. Empower a Global Task Force for Supply Chain and Manufacturing. This Task Force should be part of the global leadership framework and should expand production of vaccine inputs, vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and other life-saving interventions.

  4. Accelerate sharing of vaccines and other life-saving interventions.

  5. Prioritize strengthening country-level distribution and delivery capabilities. Recognizing that country-level distribution, delivery, and demand-generation are quickly becoming the key constraints in the race between vaccines and variants.

  6. Increase multi-year financing for the pandemic response and preparedness in low- and middle-income countries. Funding must be additional and must match the scope and urgency of the COVID-19 response and close critical global gaps in pandemic preparedness.

"We are in a race against time. The world has the resources and the ingenuity to end the COVID-19 crisis, but we need leaders to step up to meet the moment with the urgency that it deserves," said Gary Edson, president of the COVID Collaborative.

"This is about leadership and accountability. If the global COVID-19 response remains rudderless and fragmented, without real levers for accountability, all well-meaning commitments will have little impact," added Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.

The full framework with a 6-point action plan is available here.

About Pandemic Action Network

Pandemic Action Network drives collective action to end the COVID-19 crisis and to ensure the world is prepared for the next pandemic. The Network is a robust partnership of over 140 global multi-sector organizations aligned in a belief that every effort made in the fight against COVID-19 should leave a long-term legacy. One where humanity is better prepared to deal with outbreaks and prevent a deadly and costly pandemic from happening again. Learn more at: pandemicactionnetwork.org.

About Paris Peace Forum

For the fourth consecutive year, the Paris Peace Forum brings together the most important players in collective intelligence. Heads of state and government and CEOs of major multinationals, as well as several civil society actors, will gather for a unique hybrid edition from November 11 to 13 to advance concrete solutions to the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to improve global governance post COVID.

About COVID Collaborative

The COVID Collaborative is a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education, and the economy and associations representing the diversity of the country to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting global, federal, state, and local COVID-19 response efforts. COVID Collaborative includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA commissioners, CDC directors, and U.S. surgeon generals; former U.S. secretaries of Education, Homeland Security, Defense and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; leading business groups and CEOs; groups representing historically excluded populations; major global philanthropies; and associations representing those on the frontlines of public health and education.

About Duke Global Health Innovation Center, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, Duke Global Health Institute

The Duke Global Health Innovation Center, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, and Duke Global Health Institute work cooperatively to synthesize research on global and public health and advance evidence-based policies that support strong public health systems at all levels of government. Work on this initiative represents the individual expertise of the researchers involved and not necessarily the views of the administration of Duke University.

CONTACT:

Courtney Morris (US)

Sukhy Bachada (UK)

courtney.morris@pandemicactionnetwork.org

sukhy.bachada@evokegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experts-call-on-world-leaders-to-commit-to-a-global-plan-of-attack-on-covid-at-summit-301380043.html

SOURCE Pandemic Action Network

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Safe to Get a Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Together?

    Here's what the CDC Director says; the answer may surprise you.

  • SC has one of its highest weeks for COVID deaths since pandemic hit, DHEC data show

    This marked the fourth straight week that South Carolina has had more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases reported, according to DHEC.

  • COVID-19: Singapore reports 1,012 new cases, including 919 in community

    Among the cases are 919 community cases, 90 dormitory residents cases and three imported cases.

  • COVID-19: Singapore reports 1,009 cases, with 926 in community

    Among the cases are 926 in the community, 78 in the migrant worker dormitories and five imported cases.

  • Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

    There's good news and then there's worse news, when it comes to the COVID-19 spread."Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many ot

  • ‘Higher proportion’ of patients caught Covid in hospital during second wave, analysis suggests

    An estimated 36,824 people were infected after being admitted to hospital with a non-Covid health issue between August 2020 and May 2021

  • The Latest: Arizona reports more deaths, fewer virus cases

    Arizona reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the second time since February. The 108 confirmed deaths and 2,742 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data showed drops in the seven-day rolling averages of daily cases and deaths in the past two weeks.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • ETF Weekender: Millions Face Tax Threat. Invesco and State Street Mull Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from one of hottest corners of global markets.In this week’s edition: A new proposal threatens the tax advantage that helped fuel the U.S. ETF industry, two asset managers mull a mega-merger, and passive vehicles lose ground in the stock market. These are the stories you need to read.Tax Threat to MillionsWhat happened: The chair of the Senate Finance Committee has put forward a plan that would

  • Some frustrated parents left waiting for September child tax credit payments

    The Internal Revenue Service did not detail what went wrong or state how many people still did not receive their September payment as expected.

  • A fourth stimulus check isn't coming from the feds, but may be from your state

    Relief payments have been approved in several states. Is yours on this list?

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • U.K. Energy Firms Locked In Emergency Talks With Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy companies and the U.K. government will hold a third day of crisis talks as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put more suppliers out of business and squeeze consumers.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned Sunday that with suppliers under pressure, the government has a plan to put a special administrator in place in the event of companies’ failure. He’s convened a discussion with the energy industry on Monday to chart a path forward. The meeting comes afte

  • Short-Sellers Are Beating Day Traders in Korea’s Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Short-sellers have driven big losses in the favorite stocks of South Korean retail investors this month, piggybacking on a campaign by local regulators to rein in the power of Kakao Corp. and other internet giants.Kakao, the operator of Korea’s most-used messenger app, is the most-shorted stock in September as lawmakers voiced concerns over its market dominance -- a move that has drawn comparisons with China’s crackdowns. It has plunged more than 20%, losing $14 billion in market

  • Transurban’s $8.1 Billion Sydney Tolls Deal

    Sep.19 -- Scott Charlton, chief executive officer at Transurban Group, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators, discusses the company’s venture with three other partners taking full control of a network of Sydney’s roads and tunnels, traffic growth in Australia and expanding the business globally. He speaks exclusively to Haidi Stroud-Watts on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • U.K. Energy Firms Seek Bailout as Government Talks Run On

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push suppliers out of business.The U.K. government is set for a third day of emergency talks with the industry on Monday after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said small suppliers were under “pressure.” Now large suppliers are seeking a rescue plan to help them handle the cost of taking on the customers of smaller suppliers that may fail, according to two people f

  • Adobe Rock-Solid Ahead of Tuesday’s Confessional

    The Silicon Valley blue chip has been an outstanding performer in the last decade, rising more than twenty-fold.