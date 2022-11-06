U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +402.02 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.35 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +9.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +0.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9912
    +0.0160 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0159 (+1.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0220
    -1.1420 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,107.30
    -217.67 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.66 (-1.68%)
     

Experts Say Email Marketing Will Rule in 2023. Here's What Businesses Need to Know

Zib Digital (zibdigital.com.au)
·2 min read

As the end of 2022 draws closer, now is the time for businesses to plan their marketing budget for 2023 and experts say email marketing campaigns are a critical part of any successful marketing strategy.

Zib Digital

Zib Digital
Zib Digital

SYDNEY, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zib Digital, the premier digital marketing agency Sydney wide, despite the constantly shifting digital environment, email marketing remains a key way for businesses to connect with and learn about their customers.

HubSpot reveals that there are 4 billion daily email users globally and this figure continues to grow each year, plus at least 91% of people check their email every day.

Zib Digital explains that email marketing makes it easier to reach the right people, at the right time. Businesses have complete ownership over their contact list and when utilised well, email marketing can effectively turn one-time buyers into loyal customers.

As one of the most trusted forms of marketing, email campaigns provide a host of benefits. Zib Digital says some of the key benefits include cost efficiency, flexibility with content, scalability and real-time marketing potential. Providing real, measurable results, email marketers can track a variety of metrics such as open rate, click-through rate, conversion rate, repeat/new customer frequency and more.

Today's consumers are savvy individuals who can recognise the one-size-fits-all approach. Zib Digital says it is critical to ensure email marketing is personalised and serves the reader with helpful information.

Creating relevant lists will provide information that will help marketers personalise the email by including things such as local references or addressing pain points of the customer. Tailoring the content will help businesses build relationships with prospects and help them move through the sales funnel.

The leading digital marketing and SEO agency Sydney wide says that a successful email marketing campaign requires engaging, meaningful content and a strategic goal. Readers need to be offered something of value from the subject line to the body copy. Offering an e-book, blog post or 'how to' information can help to position a brand as a trusted authority, not just a seller.

Message segmentation, personalisation and creating engaging content is a complex task and businesses trying to keep it all in-house may find they are tying up resources without ensuring good ROI. As the leaders in digital marketing and SEO Sydney wide, Zib Digital can identify the right opportunities and channels to help businesses create long term growth.

Contact Information:
Zib Digital
Manager
(03) 8685 9290

Related Images






Image 1: Zib Digital


Zib Digital



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

    A serendipitous scientific discovery by researchers at the National University of Singapore could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas

  • Westpac Profit Meets Estimates on Rising Rates, Cost Cutting

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s profit came in line with analyst estimates as rising interest rates and further cost reductions supported profitability.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCash earnings dipped

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • 10 Best Freight Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best freight stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to 5 Best Freight Stocks to Buy Now. The transportation industry creates value by moving goods and people and comprises multiple components such […]

  • Aortic stenosis initiative to improve quality of care extended for 3 years

    DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2022 — The American Heart Association®, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announces its Target: Aortic Stenosis™ initiative has been extended for three years, thanks to generous...

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen the lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • Canada's share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns

    Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any sector during the past year, according to CIBC, and also funnelled profits from high prices into dividends and debt payments, limiting new production investments. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada both said the tax, double of a 1% measure in the United States, would be a competitive disadvantage.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip

    If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) became the star of many investors' portfolios in the earlier days of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the company has grappled with eye-popping losses attributable to its 2020 Livongo acquisition.