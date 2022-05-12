Experts Explain Why Drivers Should Consider Car Warranty Insurance

While all new cars sold in Australia come with a manufacturer's warranty, there are also attractive warranty options available for buyers of older, second-hand vehicles that offer protection against unexpected problems.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading motoring insurance specialist, eric Insurance is renowned for providing some of the best car insurance and motorbike insurance policies available. One of these products is eric Insurance's car warranty insurance; a tailor-made offering for cars that are no longer covered by their manufacturer's warranty.

According to eric Insurance's claims data, over 3,000 Australian customers claimed on their car warranty insurance in 2020, with a total value of over $4.5 million. For drivers that buy a second-hand car, or if their manufacturer's warranty has expired, the protection extra car warranty insurance offers against unexpected issues is worth considering.

eric Insurance offers Car Warranty Insurance options with three distinct levels of cover and flexible terms ranging from 12 months to 36 months. These policies not only cover the cost of repairs under warranty but can also cover the cost of towing, hire cars and even accommodation and meals for drivers that are stranded away from home while repairs are undertaken.

The cost of Car Warranty Insurance depends on the specifics, says eric Insurance. The various levels of protection offered by eric provide a range of benefits, so it is important for drivers to conduct due diligence and read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) carefully.

Certain things are not covered, regardless of the policy level, such as dents in the body work, theft, or general vandalism. For protection in those instances, Comprehensive Car Insurance is required. Additionally, general wear and tear is not covered by Car Warranty Insurance either.

As a leading general insurer with more than 20 years of industry experience, eric Insurance helps people deal with the unexpected by delivering quality products, customer service and nurturing long-term relationships. To learn more about eric's insurance policies, or to apply for car insurance online, visit eric's website.

Disclaimer: This article may contain general financial product advice that does not take into account your personal financial circumstance. Make sure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) before making any decisions about your insurance. For more information, call 1800 999 977.

