Experts: Gas prices expected to decline in 2024

Austin Metz, Holland Sentinel
·1 min read

HOLLAND — Local gas prices have continued their slow decline, with stations broadcasting prices at or slightly under the $2.80 per gallon mark going into the holiday weekend.

Those prices are lower than the statewide average, which, according to GasBuddy, was around $2.95. That average is 18 cents lower than a month ago and 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Some of the cheapest prices in the Holland area were at Quality Car Wash on Washington Avenue, where gas was $2.76. Prices in Zeeland and Hudsonville hovered around the $2.80 mark, with prices as low as $2.79 per gallon in Zeeland and $2.81 per gallon at the Hudsonville Meijer.

The cheapest prices in West Michigan were in Plainwell, where prices were as low as $2.55 per gallon.

GasBuddy recently released their annual outlook for 2024, which brings more good news — an expectation for national average prices to decline for the second straight year.

There are hopes the national average could dip below $3 per gallon this winter before increasing to close to $4 per gallon as summer approaches.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said oil production in Canada and North America could help stabilize countries that have curbed oil production.

“The global refining picture continues to improve, providing more capacity and peace of mind that record-setting prices will stay away from the pump in 2024,” De Haan said. “I anticipate that we’ll still have some volatility, unexpected outages and disruptions, and potentially weather-related issues, but I do not expect it to lead to record prices.”

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Experts: Gas prices expected to decline in 2024

