Experts: Never Pay Full Price for These 5 Big Purchases

With rising inflation, life is getting more expensive. Big-ticket items such as travel, cars and appliances can be so expensive that you may need to save up for months (or years). Others buy them using a credit card or with a personal loan.

Unfortunately, that is just going to put you into debt.

Luckily, some big purchases are easy to score at a discount. In fact, here are five things you should never waste money paying full price on.

Cars

Besides your home, your car is likely the biggest purchase you make. But before you go to the dealership, it is important to do your research. If you have multiple dealerships in your area, call or email each to compare the prices of the cars you are considering. Keep an open mind about other models and years because this could help save thousands.

“In the auto industry, timing is everything,” says Jason Mueller, marketing manager at A-1 Auto Transport. “Purchasing last year’s model just as the new models are rolling out can lead to substantial savings. Dealers are eager to clear out old inventory, often resulting in discounts or additional buyer incentives. For example, savings can range from 10% to 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.”

It’s also important to use websites like Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds to find out the invoice price of the car. This is how much the dealership paid for the car. Knowing this will help you with your price negotiations. Also, remember that most dealerships will run promotions around holidays where you can save on the price or receive special financing rates.

“Considering certified pre-owned vehicles is also a smart move,” Mueller said. “These cars often come with extended warranties and have undergone rigorous inspections, providing new-car benefits at a fraction of the cost.”

Appliances

Appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, and dishwashers are necessary but expensive items for your home.

“When buying appliances, avoid paying full price as they are often negotiable — especially during sales or clearance events,” says Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashBack.com. “Save by waiting for holiday sales, negotiating with retailers, considering floor models or open-box options, and comparing prices across different stores. These strategies can help you secure significant savings on big appliance purchases.”

Appliances often go on sale for holidays, like Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday. You may also save by bundling several appliances together, like a washing machine and dryer.

If you can’t wait until the next holiday, you could try to find a scratch-and-dent model at a store. These appliances may have scratches, dents, or other minor issues that the salesperson may be willing to sell you for a discount. If the issue is only cosmetic or in an unnoticeable area, it could be worth the savings to you.

Travel

When it comes to travel, airfare and hotels are two of the largest expenses. You could save hundreds of dollars on airfare and hotels if you can be flexible on the travel date or even the destination.

Unfortunately, your travel is usually scheduled around school breaks if you have kids. In that case, use websites like Google Flights to track prices on airfare and buy when you spot a great deal.

Websites like Hotels.com and Priceline are great ways to save money on hotels and airfare. If you are traveling with a family or a group of friends, renting a house through Airbnb or VRBO could be cheaper than paying for several hotel rooms.

Also, make sure you take advantage of travel credit cards. Co-branded cards from Southwest Airlines, United, or Marriott are great for anyone loyal to specific brands. However, there are also great cards that allow you to transfer the points you have earned to one of many different loyalty programs. If you are strategic about your credit card strategy, you can easily earn enough points and miles to fly and stay for free.

Electronics

Electronics, like televisions, cell phones, laptops, or home entertainment systems, are pricey discretionary items for your home. Fortunately, electronics go on sale often, especially around holidays like Black Friday. Also, old versions are often discounted when new models are released. If you don’t care about having the latest version, this could be a great opportunity to save money on still-new electronics.

You could save even more money if you are willing to purchase pre-owned electronics. You can often find refurbished electronics on major websites for a good price.

Gym Memberships

Although gym membership might not be as large of a purchase as other items on this list, they can be expensive, especially if you go to a fancy gym or have been paying for a membership for years. Fortunately, there are options for free or discounted ways to exercise. You can obviously work out at home or outside for free. But if you like going to a gym, there are also options to save money.

If you’ve been a member at your gym for a while, try asking them for a discounted rate. Many offer introductory or promotional rates if you are open to switching gyms. Also, check with your employer or health insurance because some will offer discounts at local gyms.

The Bottom Line

Travel, cars, appliances, electronics, and gym memberships are all things that you shouldn’t have to pay full price for. Saving money on these five big purchases can mean significant savings.

