Experts Tackle Burnout, Equity In Health, Other Tough Topics During NOAH's 5th Annual National Conference Oct 19-21, 2021

·2 min read

World Health Organization, Walter Reed Among Presenters

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) host its Fifth Annual National Conference October 19-21, 2021. Entitled "The Art of Resilience," this year's virtual event will focus on the ongoing health and wellness challenges facing communities, and how Arts in Health (AiH) programs and practitioners are providing relief.

Arts In Health Experts Explore Ways to Battle Burnout, Build Resilience, Increase Equity in Health at Annual Conference

Designed for artists, administrators, healthcare professionals, educators, students, and others interested in the AiH field, NOAH's National Conference brings a diverse group of individuals from healthcare, organizational and arts backgrounds together to share best practices, innovative programs, and recent initiatives to integrate the arts into health and wellbeing practices.

This year marks the first time the World Health Organization will participate, reinforcing the organization's increasing support of AiH programs. Presentations from groups including Walter Reed, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Blind Veterans UK, will highlight how organizations are embracing these programs and expanding their communities' access to them.

Keynote speakers include Evelyn Burnett, Co-Founder/CEO of ThirdSpace Action Lab; Yoko Sen, a musician who's changing the way hospitals sound; and Theo Edmonds, cultural futurist and co-creator of the Cultural Wellbeing Index.

"Since the pandemic began, people have turned to the arts for relief. That's no accident," says Katherine Trapanowski, NOAH Board Member and Conference Chair. "Arts in Health programs are among the best ways to alleviate burnout, stress, anxiety, and PTSD. The conference provides an opportunity to learn how to incorporate the arts into health and wellness programs, and how to expand the use of the arts to build resilience and enhance well-being."

Registration for the National Conference is $250 for NOAH members, $375 for non-members and $150 for students. Day passes and group rates are also available.

The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) is a 501(c)3 organization established to unite, advance and serve the field of arts in health. Through its initiatives, NOAH strives to demonstrate the valuable role of the arts in enhancing the healing process; to integrate the arts in the planning, design and operations of healthcare facilities and programs; and to advocate for arts programming within all areas of healthcare including treatment, education, prevention, and public health and well-being. For more information, please visit thenoah.net.

Contact: Debi Puccinelli, 415-272-9898
debipuccinellpr@gmail.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experts-tackle-burnout-equity-in-health-other-tough-topics-during-noahs-5th-annual-national-conference-oct-19-21-2021-301393056.html

SOURCE National Organization for Arts in Health

